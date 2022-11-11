Shrewsbury to check on Elliott Bennett fitness ahead of Barnsley clash

Shrewsbury will assess the fitness of Elliott Bennett ahead of Saturday’s visit of Barnsley.

The experienced winger came off at half-time in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford as a precaution.

Carl Winchester could return to the side having suffered an injury in the recent FA Cup win over York.

He was an unused substitute against Oxford and could come in, although long-term absentees Dan Udoh and George Nurse are still out.

Visitors Barnsley still have a number of players on the treatment table.

The Tykes have won one in five in the league and manager Michael Duff has few options to freshen things up.

James Norwood is still two weeks away from being match ready, while Jordan Williams has a knock.

Matty Wolfe, Jordan Helliwell and Luke Thomas are all expected to miss the trip.

