uga.edu
UGA achieves record-breaking completion rates
Completion rates at the University of Georgia have reached record highs as ongoing initiatives across campus provide students with support to help them succeed. The latest data shows that UGA’s four-year completion rate has increased to a record 75.1%, up from 72.1% last year. The six-year completion rate also reached a new high at 88.1%, up from 87.8% a year ago. The retention rate remains strong at 94.3%.
uga.edu
UGA’s Natalie Navarrete named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar
University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world. Navarrete’s achievement makes UGA one of only three public universities in the U.S., in addition to the nation’s service academies, to have a Rhodes recipient and the only institution in Georgia this year.
uga.edu
The Jerry Tanner Show – Week 11, 2022: Kentucky
Danny Nantahala, coach counselor, can help you rekindle the spark between you and your school. And if not, hey, Arizona State is open. The postseason is starting to take shape, so it’s time to make sure you know where to go to watch Georgia’s biggest games of the season. Go to alumni.uga.edu/gamewatching to find a UGA Alumni game-watching party near you—the best places to Call The Dawgs outside of Sanford Stadium!
WJCL
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens. The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure
The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
Channel 2 Investigation finds that homes in majority-Black neighborhoods are undervalued
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News Investigation revealed racial bias in home appraisals. African American families found out their homes’ values went up tens of thousands of dollars after they hid their race. Now, Channel 2 Investigator Justin Gray took a look at how racial bias also...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens man who shot at repo workers given max prison sentence
ATHENS, Ga. - A 30-year-old Athens man was given the maximum sentence for his crime after a judge found him guilty of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot two workers attempting to repossess his car. Police said Ceddrick Demon Mercery, who was a previously convicted felon, tried to...
sheenmagazine.com
Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening
“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
