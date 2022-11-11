ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

uga.edu

UGA achieves record-breaking completion rates

Completion rates at the University of Georgia have reached record highs as ongoing initiatives across campus provide students with support to help them succeed. The latest data shows that UGA’s four-year completion rate has increased to a record 75.1%, up from 72.1% last year. The six-year completion rate also reached a new high at 88.1%, up from 87.8% a year ago. The retention rate remains strong at 94.3%.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA’s Natalie Navarrete named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world. Navarrete’s achievement makes UGA one of only three public universities in the U.S., in addition to the nation’s service academies, to have a Rhodes recipient and the only institution in Georgia this year.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

The Jerry Tanner Show – Week 11, 2022: Kentucky

Danny Nantahala, coach counselor, can help you rekindle the spark between you and your school. And if not, hey, Arizona State is open. The postseason is starting to take shape, so it’s time to make sure you know where to go to watch Georgia’s biggest games of the season. Go to alumni.uga.edu/gamewatching to find a UGA Alumni game-watching party near you—the best places to Call The Dawgs outside of Sanford Stadium!
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure

The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested

A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens man who shot at repo workers given max prison sentence

ATHENS, Ga. - A 30-year-old Athens man was given the maximum sentence for his crime after a judge found him guilty of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot two workers attempting to repossess his car. Police said Ceddrick Demon Mercery, who was a previously convicted felon, tried to...
ATHENS, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening

“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
MCDONOUGH, GA

