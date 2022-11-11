ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

CBS19

Kilgore ISD cancels classes for Friday due to playoff game in New Caney

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to logistics related to the Bulldogs' playoff game. "The last day of school for this week will be Thursday, November 17, the district said. "The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it will not have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break."
KILGORE, TX
mocomotive.com

Complete Roadway Closure Alert | SH-99 Lanier Pkwy

HOUSTON (CW39) – At 8:36 a.m. this morning TranStar reported a heavy truck accident along SH-99 Lanier Pkwy. Lanes are closed at the scene of Birnham Woods Dr in Montgomery County. A complete roadway closure is still in effect. Spring Fire Dept. tweeted out graphic photos of an 18-… Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/complete-roadway-closure-alert-sh-99-lanier-pkwy/amp/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cohaitungchi.com

11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More

Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

A Tragic End of the Texas Raiders

DALLAS, TX — B-17G N7227C was involved in a fatal crash over Dallas Executive Airport (the old Redbird Airport) in south Dallas Saturday. The Commemorative Air Force B-17G was nicknamed the “Texas Raiders” and was based in Conroe. The NTSB said five crew members perished when the old bomber was hit from behind by a vintage P-63 Kingcobra on Saturday, November 12. The pilot of the P-63 was also killed.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX

