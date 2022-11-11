Read full article on original website
Meals On Wheels in Charles City to End Service in December
The Meals on Wheels program in Charles City is coming to an end in about a month. In a statement, Board Chair Dennis Niezwaag says several factors are playing a role in discontinuing the service. He cites that program partner, Apple Valley Assisted Living, could not continue providing meals for the program for various reasons including rising costs.
Liz Markham – Chickasaw Salvation Army Bell Ringers 11-14-22
Rob Getz and Liz Markham spoke on 95/1 The Bull Monday morning (11-14-22) on a call for bell ringers for the Salvation Army during this holiday season. You can inquire at the Conway-Markham Funeral Home Facebook page or the Chickasaw County Salvation Army Facebook page.
American Education Week Recognizes Many Facets of Schools
This is American Education Week, saluting teachers, students and all of those who play a role in the education process. Jenny Adam is Band Director at New Hampton Middle School and says each day this week will recognize a different group of people in the school district; starting with the leadership teams Monday and Tuesday.
Interim Tag Dropped for Charles City School Superintendent
Charles City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist is losing the “interim” tag. The School Board Monday night officially named Lundquist as the district’s full-time Superintendent for the remainder of the school year, which runs through June 30, 2023. Lundquist has served as interim Superintendent since signing a one-year contract that started this past July 1st.
Missing New Hampton Man’s Car Located, but Not Him
North Iowa authorities have located the vehicle of a New Hampton man missing since last month, but his whereabouts remain unknown. The New Hampton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza. He was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20th.
Upgrading Current Chickasaw County Jail Not Likely
Upgrades and renovations to the current Chickasaw County Jail in New Hampton are not a long term solutions for the County. While addressing the Board of Supervisors Monday, Sheriff Marty Hemann referenced a 1955 newspaper article which illustrates that the 65-year-old jail has outgrown and outlived its practical use. Because...
Voter Turnout Exceeds 50% in Floyd, Chickasaw, Mitchell Counties
Voter turnout exceeded 50% for Tuesday’s mid-term elections in Chickasaw and Floyd counties. Of Floyd County’s 11,093 registered voters, 5,793 ballots were cast; a turnout of just over 52%. County Auditor Gloria Carr that was lower than three previous midterms with almost 62% of registered voters casting ballots in 2018 compared to 58% in 2014 and 53% in 2010.
Decorah Man Accused of Killing His Father Seeks Change of Venue
A northeast Iowa man accused of killing his father is seeking a change of venue for his trial. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Aaron Whittle of Decorah on March 20th and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Lawrence Whittle. Court records indicate Whittle admitted he shot his father three days earlier in Aaron Whittle’s home.
Floyd County Medical Center New Electronic Health Records Now Live
After a year of working to digitize patients’ health records, a new electronic health records system is now active at Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC), for both the hospital and clinic in Charles City. FCMC Chief Information Officer Cristina Thomas says accessing your health records can now be done...
High Alert Time for Drivers Avoiding Collisions with Deer Winding Down
Drivers should be on high alert for deer crossing north Iowa roads for at least a few more days. Floyd County Naturalist Heidi Reams says this is a high time of activity for deer migration. According to the Iowa DOT, November 2nd through November 16th are the top two weeks...
Missing New Hampton Man Facing Drug, Weapons Charges
A New Hampton man missing for almost a month is scheduled to stand trial in January on drugs and weapons charges. The New Hampton Police Department says 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20th. Friday, an NHPD Facebook update indicated that Esparza’s vehicle had been located, but he is still considered missing.
Former Clarksville Police Officer Charged with Exploitation of a Minor Seeks New Attorney
A former Clarksville Police officer facing over 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor may looking for new legal counsel. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Court documents show the alleged incidents occurred between September 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.
