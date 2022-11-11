Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
adirondackalmanack.com
Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Information Session Set for Nov. 21
LAKE PLACID, NY (November 15, 2022) – The Lake Placid Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism will host a Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games information session on Monday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Placid Conference Center, second floor. Area residents and business owners are encouraged to attend.
adirondackalmanack.com
Adirondack Foundation’s Uihlein-Ironman Sports Fund grants promote access, equity in local sports and recreation
LAKE PLACID — The Uihlein-Ironman Sports Fund (UISF) at Adirondack Foundation has awarded over $25,000 in grants to community organizations working to advance equity and access in local sports and recreation. In addition to the eight organizations receiving UISF grants this year, four scholarships totaling $4,750 were awarded to aspiring athletes from the Olympic Region.
wamc.org
Construction to begin on a veterans’ memorial park this spring in Plattsburgh
The Plattsburgh, New York region has a military history dating back to the beginning of the country. The town and veterans’ groups announced Thursday that construction will soon begin on a memorial project to commemorate soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and beyond. The...
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance goes into immediate effect after the selectboard adopted it Nov. 7
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Selectboard unanimously adopted its new public nuisance ordinance Monday night, over a year after the nuisance was first brought to the selectboard’s attention. The ordinance was put into effect the moment the selectboard adopted the policy. Its purpose is to promote public...
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
cnyhomepage.com
Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen – presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city’s business landscape.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
WCAX
Police searching for missing North Country woman
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are searching for a missing woman in the North Country and they’re asking the public for help. Troopers say Ariel Jewtraw, 20, left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Jewtraw...
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel
Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
Addison Independent
Get ‘Entangled’ in poetry by local pediatrician
When Jack Mayer is walking alone on the Long Trail, he carries a small notebook — a place to jot down whatever comes to his mind. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
beckersasc.com
New York GI practice to become part of UVM Health Network
Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors on Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington, according to a Nov. 11 report from local news station The Sun. Plattsburgh physicians Eugene Cassone, MD, and John Homer, MD, will...
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
adirondackexplorer.org
Adirondack turkey farmers face challenges ahead of Thanksgiving
Raising turkeys in preparation for the Thanksgiving season comes with its challenges in the Adirondacks and, this year, those challenges have multiplied. In the past, regional families might have sourced their holiday birds from more than a half-dozen local farms, but those options — and, in some cases, the overall number of turkeys available at each farm — are dwindling.
Paul Smith’s merger, short on details, gets leadership help
Former SUNY chancellor brought in to foster deal with Fedcap. As Paul Smith’s College awaits government review of its petition to merge with a Manhattan-based job training enterprise, the former chancellor of the State University of New York has entered the process. Although both the college and the enterprise,...
Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI
A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
mynbc5.com
Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
WNYT
Woman appears in court over Granville animal abuse
A woman accused of abusing dozens of animals was in Granville Court on Monday. This court appearance was to determine how much Wendy Murphy, 54, would have to pay for the care horses from her property have received since being rescued. A judge is expected to make a decision on...
Comments / 0