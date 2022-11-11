ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Foundation’s Uihlein-Ironman Sports Fund grants promote access, equity in local sports and recreation

LAKE PLACID — The Uihlein-Ironman Sports Fund (UISF) at Adirondack Foundation has awarded over $25,000 in grants to community organizations working to advance equity and access in local sports and recreation. In addition to the eight organizations receiving UISF grants this year, four scholarships totaling $4,750 were awarded to aspiring athletes from the Olympic Region.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Time Out New York

I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
BURLINGTON, VT
cnyhomepage.com

Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen – presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city’s business landscape.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WCAX

Police searching for missing North Country woman

BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are searching for a missing woman in the North Country and they’re asking the public for help. Troopers say Ariel Jewtraw, 20, left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Jewtraw...
BANGOR, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Addison Independent

Get ‘Entangled’ in poetry by local pediatrician

When Jack Mayer is walking alone on the Long Trail, he carries a small notebook — a place to jot down whatever comes to his mind. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
ESSEX, VT
beckersasc.com

New York GI practice to become part of UVM Health Network

Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors on Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington, according to a Nov. 11 report from local news station The Sun. Plattsburgh physicians Eugene Cassone, MD, and John Homer, MD, will...
BURLINGTON, VT
adirondackexplorer.org

Adirondack turkey farmers face challenges ahead of Thanksgiving

Raising turkeys in preparation for the Thanksgiving season comes with its challenges in the Adirondacks and, this year, those challenges have multiplied. In the past, regional families might have sourced their holiday birds from more than a half-dozen local farms, but those options — and, in some cases, the overall number of turkeys available at each farm — are dwindling.
KEESEVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI

A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
STONY CREEK, NY
mynbc5.com

Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
WILLISTON, VT
WNYT

Woman appears in court over Granville animal abuse

A woman accused of abusing dozens of animals was in Granville Court on Monday. This court appearance was to determine how much Wendy Murphy, 54, would have to pay for the care horses from her property have received since being rescued. A judge is expected to make a decision on...
GRANVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy