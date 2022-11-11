Read full article on original website
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Anything Oprah recommends immediately goes straight into our carts, especially around the holiday’s when she releases her coveted list of “Favorite Things.” While we’re all waiting patiently to hear 2022’s top picks, it’s still worth noting what has been deemed Oprah-approved in years past, like the incredibly soft and luxe offerings from Cozy Earth. Oprah has included the brand on her list for four years in a row (!!!) which means its products are obviously legit. Cozy Earth’s Plush Lounge Socks,...
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
