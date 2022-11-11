Read full article on original website
KGET 17
‘The Santa Clauses’ series is Disney+ present to fans of films
The 1994 feature film “The Santa Clause” introduced the story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), an ordinary man who accidentally knocks Santa Claus off the roof of his house. Calvin finishes delivering the presents and then learns he must become the new Santa Claus. Two movie sequels continued...
KGET 17
‘An incredible honor:’ Christina Applegate joins Hollywood Walk of Fame
Television and movie star Christina Applegate was welcomed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday. The Emmy-winning actress was joined by fellow “Married With Children” stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino at the celebration. The public appearance marks Applegate’s first since she revealed she had been diagnosed with...
Fans Are Reacting To The "Princess Diaries 3" Announcement, And I Can Barely Type This I'm So Excited
All I have to say is "SHUT UP!"
KGET 17
Fans upset after Morrissey cancels Los Angeles show after just 30 minutes
Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer abruptly ended his concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles roughly 30 minutes into his set Saturday evening. According to fans on social media, the former Smiths front man walked off the stage after performing just a handful of songs. Moments...
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
