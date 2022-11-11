ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

‘The Santa Clauses’ series is Disney+ present to fans of films

The 1994 feature film “The Santa Clause” introduced the story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), an ordinary man who accidentally knocks Santa Claus off the roof of his house. Calvin finishes delivering the presents and then learns he must become the new Santa Claus. Two movie sequels continued...
COLORADO STATE
KGET 17

‘An incredible honor:’ Christina Applegate joins Hollywood Walk of Fame

Television and movie star Christina Applegate was welcomed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday. The Emmy-winning actress was joined by fellow “Married With Children” stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino at the celebration. The public appearance marks Applegate’s first since she revealed she had been diagnosed with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy