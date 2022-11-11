If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Anything Oprah recommends immediately goes straight into our carts, especially around the holiday’s when she releases her coveted list of “Favorite Things.” While we’re all waiting patiently to hear 2022’s top picks, it’s still worth noting what has been deemed Oprah-approved in years past, like the incredibly soft and luxe offerings from Cozy Earth. Oprah has included the brand on her list for four years in a row (!!!) which means its products are obviously legit. Cozy Earth’s Plush Lounge Socks,...

20 MINUTES AGO