Missing woman, 25, who disappeared from her Buckinghamshire home four days ago is found safe and well following urgent police appeal
A 25-year-old woman who disappeared from her Buckinghamshire home four days ago has been found safe and well. Enya, whose last name was not disclosed, vanished from her home in Milton Keynes on Saturday. Police launched an urgent appeal to find her early Wednesday afternoon after having been 'very concerned'...
Rape Suspect Who Faked Death Discovered After Being Identified by Tattoos
Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi has been identified by a court in Scotland, some 4,600 miles away from Utah where he is alleged to have carried out an attack.
$1.5M worth of drugs seized from vacant Seattle apartment
Law enforcement in Washington made a shocking discovery when they recovered $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs from a vacant apartment unit.
Two boys aged 13 and 14 are rushed to hospital after they are stabbed in broad daylight as police arrest two teenagers
Two boys, just 13 and 14 years old, were rushed to hospital today after being stabbed in broad daylight. The teenagers, local to the area, were knifed at around 3.30pm on Cobden Avenue in Southampton. Emergency services were called following reports of a serious assault. Two 13-year-old boys and a...
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
Police officers get jail terms over WhatsApp group featuring Wayne Couzens
Two Metropolitan Police officers who shared “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens have been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment – but granted bail ahead of an appeal.Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 46, were members of a chat group called “Bottle and Stoppers” on the encrypted platform with Couzens, 49, before he murdered Sarah Everard.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how they joked about raping a female colleague, talked about tasering children and people with disabilities, and displayed racist views in the group in 2019.The messages were discovered after then serving Met officer Couzens kidnapped,...
US Marshalls Bust Dodge Muscle Car Theft Ring
The U.S. Marshalls Service recently arrested a man they claim is part of a large Dodge muscle car theft ring which has been operating in multiple states. According to reports, several law enforcement agencies, including the Kokomo Police Department in Indiana began investigating 21-year-old Devon Barr in connection with the theft ring, which specifically targeted Dodge Scat Packs across Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.
BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
S.C. Man Whose Ex-Girlfriend Has Been Missing Since 2020 Charged with Killing Current Girlfriend and Newborn Son
A 21-year-old man in South Carolina was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 22-year-old girlfriend and their newborn son. Tyler Wilkins, whose previous girlfriend has been missing since 2020, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder, kidnapping, and unlawful neglect of a child in connection with the death of Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and their baby, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.
Prosecutors: $7M of fentanyl, heroin found hidden in Bronx coffee table
NEW YORK -- A Bronx man is facing charges after investigators found approximately $7 million worth of fentanyl and heroin at an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park.Authorities say 59-year-old Samuel Rojas-Camacho was arrested earlier this week on possession and paraphernalia charges.According to authorities, he was seen entering and exiting the building that was believed to be a drug stash location on multiple occasions, and then traveled out of state. He was pulled over in a green Jaguar sedan around 9 p.m. Monday. An hour later, officers searched the building and found approximately 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin, some inside a hidden compartment in a coffee table."This case illustrates how narcotics flow from state to state, with large amounts of fentanyl and heroin continuing to flood New York City. Traffickers take great pains to conceal drug shipments that sell for millions of dollars, in this case inside a table outfitted with a hidden trap compartment," Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said in a statement. "Overdose rates remain at record-high levels, with the majority of deaths attributed to fentanyl."The drugs had a street value of approximately $7 million.
US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told
A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
BBC
Nine arrested after raid on illegal Leicester tobacco factory
Nine men have been arrested after police uncovered one of the UK's biggest ever illegal tobacco factories in Leicester. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said they were assisted by Polish police during the raid on the "state-of-the-art factory" last month. More than 8.5 tonnes of tobacco was removed, and nine...
Complex
Man Allegedly Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend Over Lottery Ticket, Assaults Responding Officers
A man is in police custody after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and kidnapped her, thinking she had a winning lottery ticket, per NBC News. An arrest affidavit filed by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office notes that it all started when 43-year-old Dontrell Hanes arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Cordova, Tennessee, demanding to get inside. Hanes was frustrated because he had not “received his lottery ticket” and believed he was owed money. Hanes’ girlfriend, who spoke to local news outlet WREG News Channel 3 on the condition of anonymity, said that’s when he allegedly kicked down the door and entered her home.
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
9-month-old shot dead in stroller outside California McDonald's
A 9-month-old died in California Wednesday after he was shot in his stroller in broad daylight.
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack
Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
College Student, Said to Be Schizophrenic, Beat His Grandfather to Death and Bloodied Father: Deputies
A college student is accused of beating his grandfather to death and attacking his father. Luke Holden Ingram, 19, is currently locked up without bond at the Flagler County Jail in Florida on five charges: second-degree murder, battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Authorities identified the slain victim as Darwin Ingram, 85.
BBC
Eaglescliffe robbery: Man jailed for almost five years after 'terrifying' raid
A robber who threatened shop staff with a gun before taking hundreds of pounds has been jailed. Andrew Vaughan went into the One Stop on Station Road, Eaglescliffe, in June with an air pistol, pointing it at one woman's face before turning to another. The 29-year-old was tracked down via...
BBC
Coventry drug dealer 'nobbled juror and recruited witnesses'
A drugs kingpin allegedly nobbled a juror and recruited witnesses to lie for him at his trial, a court heard. Leslie Allen made a "concerted attempt" to evade justice at Warwick Crown Court in 2018, the Old Bailey was told. While on bail, Allen allegedly orchestrated two people to lie...
