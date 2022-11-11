NEW YORK -- A Bronx man is facing charges after investigators found approximately $7 million worth of fentanyl and heroin at an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park.Authorities say 59-year-old Samuel Rojas-Camacho was arrested earlier this week on possession and paraphernalia charges.According to authorities, he was seen entering and exiting the building that was believed to be a drug stash location on multiple occasions, and then traveled out of state. He was pulled over in a green Jaguar sedan around 9 p.m. Monday. An hour later, officers searched the building and found approximately 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin, some inside a hidden compartment in a coffee table."This case illustrates how narcotics flow from state to state, with large amounts of fentanyl and heroin continuing to flood New York City. Traffickers take great pains to conceal drug shipments that sell for millions of dollars, in this case inside a table outfitted with a hidden trap compartment," Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said in a statement. "Overdose rates remain at record-high levels, with the majority of deaths attributed to fentanyl."The drugs had a street value of approximately $7 million.

