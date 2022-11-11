ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

KVUE

Two dead after vehicle pin-in on US 183 early Monday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South US 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after being hit by vehicle along rural road in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night. The deadly accident happened around 10:30 p.m. along State Highway 46 North near Farm-to-Market 467. Seguin Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez,...
SEGUIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 1 critical after US 290 crash in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash in northeast Austin on Sunday evening. The incident happened in the 9300 block of the E. U.S. 290 eastbound service road, Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 7 p.m. ATCEMS said the crash involved people ejected from their vehicles.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
TODAY.com

Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

Man Shot By Austin Officer Dies

An armed man shot by an Austin police officer overnight is dead. Authorities said the man was allegedly firing shots at a home on the 23-hundred block of South Third Street when the officer shot him at around 12:30. The man, who has not been identified, later died at a...
AUSTIN, TX

