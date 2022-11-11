Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: Woman concerned after man peeks inside her West Austin home while she was alone
AUSTIN, Texas - A West Austin woman caught a man on camera peeking inside of her home while she was alone. She’s very upset and concerned for others. Kimberley DeLeon is from Austin and said she feels she may have a false sense of security after what happened to her.
Crews put out massive fire at New Braunfels restaurant
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Fire crews battled a massive fire at a beloved New Braunfels restaurant Monday night. The first started around 11:30 p.m. at Cancun Mexican Restaurant in the 600 block of South Seguin Avenue. Officials say when crews arrived, the fire was "fully involved" with flames and...
San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
House fire in southwest Austin sends person to hospital
AFD got the call around 7:40 p.m. to the 5900 block of Salcon Cliff Drive and responded with at least seven fire trucks. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was contained. The scene is just west of Escarpment Boulevard and south of Davis Lane.
Two dead after vehicle pin-in on US 183 early Monday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South US 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle along rural road in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night. The deadly accident happened around 10:30 p.m. along State Highway 46 North near Farm-to-Market 467. Seguin Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez,...
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
1 dead, 1 critical after US 290 crash in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash in northeast Austin on Sunday evening. The incident happened in the 9300 block of the E. U.S. 290 eastbound service road, Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 7 p.m. ATCEMS said the crash involved people ejected from their vehicles.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Three shootings across San Antonio leave two dead, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Three shootings ended with two people dead in San Antonio overnight, police say. The first shooting happened on the east side of San Antonio around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4800 block of Castle Guard Drive. San Antonio Police say they received several calls for...
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
Man Shot By Austin Officer Dies
An armed man shot by an Austin police officer overnight is dead. Authorities said the man was allegedly firing shots at a home on the 23-hundred block of South Third Street when the officer shot him at around 12:30. The man, who has not been identified, later died at a...
Texas Man Roams Neighborhood With Chainsaw, Says 'Satan Is In the Trees'
Residents are concerned for their safety.
Texas teen discovers hundreds in mysterious cash on school grounds, turns money in
SAN ANTONIO — They say money doesn't grow on trees, but it seemed to be sprouting out of the ground for a Cast Med High School student last month. "I thought it was trash initially," Honor Smith said. "Then I realized that it was like cash." Smith, a high...
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant...
Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy reportedly stabbed in the neck at Austin H-E-B
The alleged stabber is being held at the Travis County Jail.
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
About Those Rock Quarries and Gas Stations: Experts Weigh in on Future of Unincorporated Comal County
A panel of experts will discuss possible workarounds to promote “civilized and rational” growth in Comal County, one of the fastest growing areas in the United States, at noon Wednesday at Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 S. Access Rd. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting...
'It breaks my heart' | Second teen dies after weekend rollover, roadside memorial grows
SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial is growing for two teens who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on the city's south side. After midnight on Saturday, police responded to the I-35 Access Road near Somerset Road for a reported rollover crash. When police arrived at the...
