Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training
José Altuve and Venezuela will take take on the Houston Astros during Spring Training.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Considered Favorites to Sign Trea Turner in New Odds
The New York Yankees have the best odds to acquire the all-star shortstop
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cardinals: Former MLB GM calls Jordan Walker a superstar for 2023
Cardinals’ Jordan Walker has caught the eye of those nationally and could be a superstar as early as 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals are on the hunt for a big bat to add to their lineup in 2023, and former MLB GM Jim Bowden believes that top prospect Jordan Walker will be that next season.
Video shows Ted Cruz getting hit with a beer can and booed at during a Houston Astros victory parade
Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene and faces assault charges.
3 Reasons The Astros Could Repeat As World Series Champions
With the Houston Astros coming off a dominant run to a World Series title, there is reason to think it is not over. Of course, one of the hardest things to do in sports is repeat as champions. However, the Astros have set themselves up in a position to create...
Report: Cubs Among Teams in Trade Discussions With Rays
The Chicago Cubs have been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays according to reports.
Astros Catcher Maldonado Undergoes Offseason Surgery
Martín Maldonado underwent surgery to repair the sports hernia he played through in the latter half of the Houston Astros season.
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor
Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.
Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running
The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
