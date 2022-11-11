ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Astros Could Repeat As World Series Champions

With the Houston Astros coming off a dominant run to a World Series title, there is reason to think it is not over. Of course, one of the hardest things to do in sports is repeat as champions. However, the Astros have set themselves up in a position to create...
HOUSTON, TX
IBWAA

Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor

Today, we consider the potential that the Houston Astros may take a step backwards in its search for a new general manager.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Barely a week after the Astros—the un-shifty (except for infield defensive alignments), un-canned, un-sneaky, un-tainted 2022 edition—won the World Series, owner Jim Crane elected to let general manager James Click go. At the time of this writing, nothing from behind those scenes has emerged. But something did emerge around social media's dubious precincts: a consummation devoutly not to be wished.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running

The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

