Taylor Swift adds second show in Detroit on June 9

Global superstar Taylor Swift has added a second show at Ford Field in Detroit this summer, ahead of tickets going on sale.

She'll now play Ford Field on June 9 and June 10 after adding the show, with the announcement coming Friday morning.

It comes amid much anticipation for her first tour in years and after the release of her latest album, "Midnights."

It's expected tickets will sell out quickly next week to her shows. They start going on sale Tuesday, Nov. 15.