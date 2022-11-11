ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Taylor Swift adds second show in Detroit on June 9

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzsFz_0j7a34ix00

Global superstar Taylor Swift has added a second show at Ford Field in Detroit this summer, ahead of tickets going on sale.

She'll now play Ford Field on June 9 and June 10 after adding the show, with the announcement coming Friday morning.

It comes amid much anticipation for her first tour in years and after the release of her latest album, "Midnights."

It's expected tickets will sell out quickly next week to her shows. They start going on sale Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy