High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship.

Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.