Lauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story Collection

Lauren London has teamed up with PUMA to drop new looks for their second collaboration.

The L.A. Love Story collection is described as a physical manifestation of the actress’ love for her hometown, which celebrates and honors the community and city that has shaped her.

The collection includes footwear, namely the PUMA Suede, Slipstream, and the Leadcat Slide. Additionally, unisex apparel pieces are available, including a track jacket, track pants, hoodies, shorts, and men’s and women’s boilersuits.

“I created this collection with PUMA to be a physical manifestation of my love for L.A.” expressed the ATL star in a press release. “L.A. is the city that made me who I am and I’m excited to share my world and give everyone a little piece of me and my personal style.”

The colors chosen for the L.A. Love Story are inspired by the Los Angeles landscape. Special pieces are emblazoned with “it’s not on you, it’s in you,” a motto from the late Nipsey Hussle that London keeps close to her heart.

Hype Williams worked with London to creatively direct and shoot the campaign. The collection retails for $22-$110 and is available on the PUMA website, the PUMA app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, and select retailers globally.

Check out images from the campaign and get a glimpse of L.A. Love Story below.

