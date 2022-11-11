ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Square LIVE News

Saint Mark’s honors Veterans Day with 20k challenge

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKobN_0j7a2gwz00

Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, took part in the run. (Jarek Rutz/Delaware LIVE News)

Veterans, students, community members — and even Miss Global USA —  jogged 20 kilometers around the Saint Mark’s High School gymnasium Friday to honor Veterans Day.

Danielle Alura , Miss Global USA 2023, kicked off the marathon with a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

“I’m here because, number one, I’m American,” Alura said. “I have plenty of family members who have served and currently serve, so today is a very big holiday for me to participate in to show my love for the country and for our fallen heroes.”

The annual Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan 20K Challenge honors Stephen McGowan, a 1996 graduate of Saint Mark’s who was killed in Iraq in 2005 while serving in the Army.

Active and retired military personnel were joined by members of the Saint Mark’s community and others to celebrate Veterans Day Friday. (Saint Mark’s)

Participants were asked to raise $200 each, with the proceeds going to the Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan Fund, which provides tuition assistance for the children of active-duty military and veterans attending Saint Mark’s.

“I think this is a great way for us to help them out and provide them some relief, especially when we remember how amazing it is that these veterans have provided so much to America,” said Aiden Gomez, a junior at Saint Mark’s.

The run came shortly after Saint Mark’s hosted a buffet-style breakfast for the community.

Several runners sported backpacks with 20-pound weights to add another challenge, and perhaps burn off some of those breakfast calories.

“I’m feeling good, but I will say, I’m 55 and I’m not as young as I used to be,” joked Saint Mark’s President Tom Fertal as he jogged around the perimeter of the basketball court.

“On a practical level, we’re here today to actually raise funds that directly benefit families of veterans,” Fertal said. “In a broader sense, today is to honor Stephen McGowan and remind everybody of the sacrifices veterans have made.”

As a father and as an educator, Fertal said it’s important to teach the young about the rights and freedoms safeguarded by the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Regardless of all the different things that go on in our country, I tell our kids it’s still the greatest place to be,” Fertal said. “Those freedoms that we have they’re not free — they’re built on the backs of the men and women who have served and continue to serve.”

Rain caused the event to be moved from the school’s track field into the gymnasium, but the change in venue didn’t hamper the participants’ enthusiasm.

“Today’s an awesome way to give back to those men and women that have served our country,” said retired State Trooper Marty McWilliams. “This is a small token that we can take out of our time just to show that we care, and that we can make a difference in their lives too.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Family accepts Purple Heart for late veteran Charles Shepherd, wounded in WWI

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of Veterans Day, a soldier is rightfully recognized for his service and sacrifice for our country.Army Private Charles Shepard was wounded in battle during World War I. He never received a Purple Heart, which recognizes service members wounded in combat.The family of the late Pvt. Charles Shepard finally received the honor, earned during his service to the country.Shepard was born in 1893 and was 23 when he enlisted in the Army. Four months later he was overseas, part of the MUSE Argon offensive in France, Company H, 317th Infantry of the 80th division."He...
MONTANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial

Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
WASHINGTON, DC
Distractify

The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained

Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
CBS LA

Dodgers honor 500 active-duty service members for Veterans Day Event

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored 500 active and retired service members from the nation's armed forces for a special Veterans Day event. "Dodger Stadium has long been a welcome home for our nation's service members," said Naomi Rodriguez, Vice President of External Affairs and Community Relations for the Dodgers. "This week, the Dodgers are excited to proudly honor and celebrate our Veterans for their sacrifice, service and dedication to our country." The event was appreciated by those who were invited to the event. "Sometimes you feel unappreciated and when you get events like this, makes us feel 'Hey, what we're doing is actually...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WINKNEWS.com

WWII veteran, turning 100 on Saturday, honored at pinning ceremony

Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who spent part of their lives in the armed forces, which is exactly what Avow Hospice is doing. Pins and certificates that show gratitude to the people who risked their lives for our freedom. Avow’s mission is to honor veterans every day...
The Hill

To my fellow veterans: Our country needs you and your mission is not over

As our nation celebrates Veterans Day, my fellow veterans and I will no doubt hear multiple times “Thank you for your service” in brief conversations and in the form of a free cup of coffee or 20 percent off a meal. These well-meaning expressions of gratitude sometimes make us feel awkward and unsure of how to respond. “You’re welcome” seems too short, yet “Ah shucks, I was just doing what anyone would” seems a bit much.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Washington Examiner

Thank you to our nation's veterans

Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
Terry Mansfield

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
qhubonews.com

A Proclamation on Veterans Day, 2022

Today, we honor generations of patriots who have earned the title of “American veteran” — a badge of courage that unites the finest group of former service members the world has ever known. With their selfless sacrifice, our Armed Forces have forged and defended the very idea of America — a promise of freedom and equality, democracy and justice, possibility and hope. We owe them an incredible debt that can never be fully repaid.
Variety

‘Variety Salute to Service’ Honors Veterans Who Found Passion in Other Vocations Post-Service

“Variety Salute to Service” saw its third consecutive year of airing on the History channel Nov. 11, Veterans Day, featuring stories from veterans on their transition into new and meaningful careers post-service. The program was hosted by comedian Seth Meyers — host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” — and offered vignettes of select veterans who “continue to answer the call of duty after their call of service is done,” Meyers said. “My transition from the military was not perfect,” said Steve Jimenez, a retired Marine captain highlighted in the program. “I was dying inside. I became extremely depressed, and I isolated...
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy