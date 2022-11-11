Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 just got an unprecedented price cut
The Walmart Black Friday deals are looking pretty great already with some excellent opportunities for shoppers to beat the Black Friday rush while still getting all the products they could want at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple Watch Series 8 for only $349 saving you $50 off the usual price of $399. Having only recently launched, this is a fantastic deal for anyone that wants the latest smartwatch for less. It’s unlikely we’ll see better Black Friday Apple Watch deals than this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
Digital Trends
Asus ZenBook S 13 Flip review:
It’s the “world’s lightest 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED convertible laptop.” That’s how Asus describes the ZenBook S 13 Flip, and while it’s a curiously specific accolade, I believe it. The ZenBook S 13 Flip weighs just 2.43 pounds while packing in a spectacular OLED display — an Asus specialty. That’s pretty light.
Digital Trends
Elgato Stream Deck + review: the analog experience gets even better
“The Stream Deck + is a godsend for professional streamers, especially those with complex audio setups.”. The Stream Deck is one of Elgato’s most successful and biggest product lines, often counted as a must-have accessory for serious streamers. Today, it’s adding another member of the family: the Stream Deck +. But this model is very different from other variants like the Stream Deck XL and the Stream Deck Mini, as it introduces dials and even a touchscreen into the mix.
Digital Trends
Live now: Save big on tech essentials during this Woot! sale
This content was produced in partnership with Woot!. You may be all stocked up on electronics and gadgets, but what about the essentials? Do you need any spare chargers? Any USB hubs to connect multiple devices? Honestly, many of these things are so useful, and you don’t realize just how much until you need them. Well, the good news is that Woot! is offering some crazy deals on tech gear right now. More specifically, you can get up to 75% off select items while the Woot tech essentials sale is live, until November 30. There are wireless earbuds, charging cables, tempered glass screen protectors, and much more — and you’ll get an additional $2 off the sale price at checkout when you use code TECHWOOT. For example, the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is on sale for $18, normally $34, which is already saving you an excellent 47% off. But when you use that code, the price drops down to $16. It would make a fantastic gift for the artist in your life — they can digitize their notes and artwork while wiping clean the notebook to reuse over and over, wasting far less paper. If you’re interested, you can shop the sale below, or keep reading to see our top picks.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Level up your gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $500
If you’re scratching your head on how to build a PC from scratch, or at least what parts you should pick, the GPU tends to be the hardest to decide on because there are so many options across Nvidia and AMD. Luckily, there are some standout cards, and if you’re looking to build a mid-range gaming PC, the RTX 3070 is a great Nvidia GPU to pick, especially given this deal from Walmart that brings it down to $500 from its regular $700 price.
Digital Trends
GameStop’s Early Black Friday sale features games for up to 50% off, and more gear
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. While everyone is busy shopping for TVs, major electronics, and household items, one of the best categories to watch during Black Friday and the holiday shopping events is video games. Even some of the hottest titles see a decent price drop, so it’s worth browsing and checking back regularly to see what’s changed. But we have some fantastic news for you: You don’t necessarily have to wait until Black Friday to get amazing deals on games and gaming gear. GameStop is hosting a pre-Black Friday sale that will run up to the main event on November 25. Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off a wide variety of games, and we do mean a wide variety.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just got a massive discount
What?! Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are over 50% off right now and you just found out about it? That’s right, as part of the intense Walmart Black Friday deals that we’ve been seeing lately, the typically $149 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have dropped down to just $69. That’s $80 in savings and a load of stress off of your holiday shopping. Get them now at this never-before-seen price only at Walmart while this deal lasts.
Digital Trends
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 vs. RTX 4080: Nvidia’s best GPUs, compared
At the top of Nvidia’s current generation of GPUs sit two beastly graphics cards, the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080. While the RTX 4090 is a monstrous GPU, the 16GB version of the RTX 4080 still has a lot to offer. On the other hand, both cards are vastly different in terms of price, performance, and specifications.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Spectre x360 13.5 is the most refined convertible 2-in-1 available today and one of the best laptops overall, while the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an excellent, updated version of Apple’s venerable machine. Both are outstanding laptops that should be on anyone’s shortlist for their next upgrade.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy A54 gets a much-needed design refresh in new renders
Samsung’s Galaxy A54 has leaked via the folks at 91Mobiles in partnership with the reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks. These renders reveal a device that joins the Galaxy S22 Ultra in ditching the camera island that typically sits on the rear. Samsung is also expected to ship the upcoming Galaxy S23 with that same design The company is set to launch both phones in early 2023.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
The Dell XPS 13 Plus represents half of the new 13-inch XPS lineup, offering a higher performance and more innovative machine compared to the more affordable XPS 13. Both are among the best laptops on the market. Apple’s MacBook Air M1 is the old-school choice, hanging onto an affordable design that’s been refined over many years into one of the best MacBooks you can buy.
Digital Trends
Motorola’s newest smartwatch isn’t at all what you’d expect
Motorola’s Moto Watch 70 is on its way to being released soon, as the wearable has just been listed on Best Buy Canada. The landing page reveals the product in its full glory, presenting its key specifications alongside a boring, conventional, and lazy design. The Moto 70 features a...
Digital Trends
The best RAM for AMD Ryzen in 2022
Picking the best RAM for your PC is as crucial as choosing the right CPU, motherboard, or graphics card. It is a vital component and while more memory is usually better, getting the right speed of memory is equally important. That goes doubly so for AMD CPUs, which are notoriously memory hungry.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Get this HP printer and 6 months of ink for $49
If you need a cheap printer to pair with the budget computer that you purchased from this year’s early Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday Chromebook deals, check this out — the HP DeskJet 2723e is yours for just $49, following a $20 discount to its original price of $69. For even more savings, every purchase of the printer comes with a free nine-month subscription to HP’s Instant Ink program. That’s amazing value, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Walmart just dropped two great gaming laptop deals under $800
This year’s Walmart Black Friday deals have arrived early, giving gamers the chance to complete their planned purchases long before the shopping holiday arrives with chaos in tow. You should take this opportunity to buy a new gaming laptop, whether you don’t have one yet or your old one needs an upgrade, because you’ll be enjoying huge savings that you can spend on more video games and accessories.
Digital Trends
Why you should buy a robot vacuum today (spoiler: they’re cheap)
Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing, giving shoppers a great chance to beat the rush while still enjoying Black Friday prices early this year. In particular, we’re seeing some awesome offers on robot vacuums, with the helpful devices sure to help you cut down on the need to clean up without help. Here’s a quick look at two of the highlights from the Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on right now at Walmart.
Digital Trends
Save $300 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080
This year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals are already available, for those who wish to avoid the chaos of the shopping holiday. If you want portability from your gaming machine, then you should consider Dell’s offer for the Alienware x17 R2. You’ll only have to pay $3,280 instead of $3,580 following a $300 discount, for one of the most powerful gaming laptops available in the early Dell Black Friday deals. You’ll need to complete the transaction quickly though, because we’re not sure if you can still get the savings tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Acer Swift Edge review: insanely thin, insanely light
“The Acer Swift Edge is a remarkably thin and light 16-inch laptop with a class-leading OLED display, but it feels a bit flimsy and its battery life could be longer.”. If you’re looking for a large-screen laptop with the power to run the most demanding creative apps, then machines like the (very expensive) Apple MacBook Pro 16 and (much more affordable) HP Envy 16 have you covered. They’re bulkier and heavier machines, though, and overkill for anyone who wants a 15-inch laptop (or larger) for simpler productivity multitasking and media consumption instead.
Digital Trends
Get it before it’s gone: This HP Chromebook is $79 for Black Friday
Want a laptop that’s cute, tiny, and cheap? Walmart Black Friday deals are here for you with a very cool 11.6-inch Chromebook that can get a lot of stuff done for less. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, which usually sells for $98, is down to an incredible $79. That’s $19, or a little over 20%, off the typical price and a great chance to save on a cute little laptop that will work wonders for the right person.
Digital Trends
Why Motorola wants your next phone to have a 200MP camera — or be purple
What do Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 and a 200-megapixel camera have in common? Both are attention-grabbers for Motorola as it gets ready to catch your eye next time you’re shopping for a new smartphone. Contents. Digital Trends talked to Ruben Castano, Motorola’s head of customer experience...
Comments / 0