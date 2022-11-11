ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

richmondmagazine.com

Gifts They Won’t Forget

Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
WHSV
WHSV

New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
Axios
Axios

When mosquitoes will die in Richmond

Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus. Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature. What's happening: Climate change has...
styleweekly.com
styleweekly.com

The Lights At Night

Bryan Park, among its many legacies, was the site where Gabriel’s Rebellion was planned. It’s also the site of this year’s 15th annual InLight from 1708 Gallery, which uses contemporary art and light-based art for a community-based, public art experience that retells stories integral to Richmond history.
RICHMOND, VA
southhillenterprise.com

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President

South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Free Press

Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale

The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13. Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St. All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing...
reynolds.edu
reynolds.edu

The push was worth it.

When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
cbs19news
cbs19news

Woman stopped at Richmond airport for handgun in carry-on

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman from North Carolina has been cited for having a firearm in her carry-on bag at a Virginia airport. The Transportation Security Administration reports the .380 caliber handgun, which was loaded with eight bullets, was spotted at a security checkpoint at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday.
RICHMOND, VA

