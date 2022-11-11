Read full article on original website
Henrico Community Food Bank, Virginia DSS helping citizens in need
To help Henrico residents struggling to afford basic necessities, the Henrico Community Food Bank plans to scale up its distribution, and the Virginia Department of Social Services is distributing federal funds to cover water bills. The food bank, which recently celebrated its first year of existence, has served more than...
rvahub.com
Southern Living Magazine lists Richmond in roundup of “12 Places to Visit in 2023”
The article highlights Monument Avenue and the Monumental Conversations virtual tour, as well as the Poe Museum, Kings Dominion, and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Lindow Row Inn, Jefferson Hotel, and Quirk Hotel Richmond were also named as places to stay. Southern Living recently included the Richmond Region in its...
richmondmagazine.com
Gifts They Won’t Forget
Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
Richmond nonprofit puts shoes on the feet of those in need
A Richmond-based nonprofit is turning running shoes into living shoes.
Franklin News Post
Police charge Richmond native with killing 3 UVa football players, wounding 2 others
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot to death, police on Monday charged a UVa student from Richmond with murder, as the state again drew national attention for a deadly on-campus shooting. Authorities charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — apprehended 80 miles away in...
WHSV
New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
When mosquitoes will die in Richmond
Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus. Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature. What's happening: Climate change has...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $25.7M Sale of Guardian Place Affordable Community in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Guardian Place, a 236-unit affordable seniors housing portfolio spanning two buildings located at 1620 N. Hamilton St. in Richmond. Fairfield Residential purchased the properties, known as Guardian Place I (121 units) and Guardian Place II (115 units), for...
styleweekly.com
The Lights At Night
Bryan Park, among its many legacies, was the site where Gabriel’s Rebellion was planned. It’s also the site of this year’s 15th annual InLight from 1708 Gallery, which uses contemporary art and light-based art for a community-based, public art experience that retells stories integral to Richmond history.
Data shows Henrico led Virginia localities in school bus crashes in 2020-21
Ten Henrico County school buses were involved in crashes during the 2020-2021 school year – the most of any locality in the state – according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. Though Henrico has a comparatively larger bus fleet than most other counties and cities in...
🦖Terror of T-Rexes again go for Guinness World Record at Henrico park
“That says how weird Richmond is — and honestly let’s keep it weird. How can you not have fun dressed in a dinosaur costume?”
VCU Police increasing presence on campus after University of Virginia shooting
VCU posted a tweet saying they have offered assistance to the UVA community, as well as students and faculty at VCU. The school also announced that VCU Police will have an increased presence on campus in response to the shooting.
Red Door Escape Room now open in Short Pump Town Center
The company’s Short Pump location offers six escape room concepts including fairy-tale adventure Once Upon A Time and Captain Maniacal’s Lair-Bratorium.
southhillenterprise.com
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President
South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale
The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13. Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St. All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing...
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand
Joye B. Moore first started her business by selling the sweet potato pie recipe designed by her great-great-great grandmother, the last person in the family to have been born into slavery.
reynolds.edu
The push was worth it.
When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
cbs19news
Woman stopped at Richmond airport for handgun in carry-on
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman from North Carolina has been cited for having a firearm in her carry-on bag at a Virginia airport. The Transportation Security Administration reports the .380 caliber handgun, which was loaded with eight bullets, was spotted at a security checkpoint at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday.
