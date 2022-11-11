POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO