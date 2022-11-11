ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Phoebe CEO signs Rose Dedication for annual Rose Parade

Phoebe will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On January 2, 2023, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled, “Lifting Each Other Up,” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country.
ALBANY, GA
New ways to help the ARC of Southwest Georgia spread holiday cheer

The ARC of Southwest Georgia's annual Angel Tree program is officially underway. For the tenth year, the ARC is helping spread holiday cheer to people in need. Executive Director DeAnna Julian says that "many of the people served are without family or friends to spend the holidays with." This program was created so everyone they serve has a joyful holiday season.
ALBANY, GA
New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Accessing reliable and affordable internet is an issue for some communities in and around Albany. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program, some internet service providers offer a high-speed internet plan for $30 per month or less. If you apply your ACP benefit to one of these plans, you will have no out-of-pocket cost for internet service. Some plans include Comcast, AT&T, and Spectrum to name a few.
ALBANY, GA
North Jackson Street properties to be acquired by the city of Albany

Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington would like to acquire four properties on the 900 block of North Jackson Street for a possible family apartment complex. These four properties are next to Phoebe's new Living and Learning Center Development Project. Phoebe owns two of those properties and is interested in donating...
ALBANY, GA
pOpshelf now open in Albany

POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
ALBANY, GA
ABAC student government welcomes new President to campus

The ABAC Student Government Association President Caleb Bagley, and members of the ABAC SGA, recently met with new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage. The meeting was to outline their plans for the coming years. SGA President Caleb Bagley says “President Brundage was open to our ideas, and we...
Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State sign articulation agreement

Officials from Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State University signed a formal agreement on Monday, November 14, that creates a seamless transition for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor's degrees. Through a new articulation agreement, the technical college and the university will establish transfer credit and program acceptance criteria...
ALBANY, GA
Onboarding presentation held for incoming Dougherty County Chairman-Elect

Dougherty County Administrator McCoy hosted the first ever onboarding presentation for incoming Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard at the Government Center. All county departments presented about their departments so that Chairman-Elect Heard could learn about the county operations. Chairman-Elect Heard shared his thought about the onboarding presentation. "But I saw a lot...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
Rain tomorrow then turning colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week off to a sunny cool start. However, changes are heading our way as a cold front slide east. Through the evening increasing clouds followed by rain early Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely for a rather raw cool day. Rain ends through the evening however clouds linger into Thursday before moving out.
ALBANY, GA
City transit to shut down Thursday afternoon in Albany due to Nicole

The Albany Transit Department would like to notify the public that the final bus service will end at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 due to potentially severe weather. We will re-evaluate the weather situation tomorrow morning to determine if an adjustment to services will be required for Friday, November 11, 2022.
ALBANY, GA

