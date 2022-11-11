Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
United Way grant helps Colquitt County School District literacy efforts
The Colquitt County School District is the recipient of two Community Impact Grants from the United Way, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) worth $10,000, and the Baby Packer Welcome Kits worth $8,000. The DPIL launched in the fall of 2021 in Colquitt County. Under the program, DPIL sends an...
wfxl.com
Phoebe CEO signs Rose Dedication for annual Rose Parade
Phoebe will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On January 2, 2023, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled, “Lifting Each Other Up,” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country.
wfxl.com
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief set to speak at Ag Summit in Albany
The Nation’s top man providing technical assistance to farmers and other private landowners will serve as keynote speaker at an upcoming Agriculture Empower Summit in Albany. The Sherrod Institute will host the Honorable Terry Cosby, Chief of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “We...
wfxl.com
New ways to help the ARC of Southwest Georgia spread holiday cheer
The ARC of Southwest Georgia's annual Angel Tree program is officially underway. For the tenth year, the ARC is helping spread holiday cheer to people in need. Executive Director DeAnna Julian says that "many of the people served are without family or friends to spend the holidays with." This program was created so everyone they serve has a joyful holiday season.
Nine 'Work Ready' graduates paired with employers during graduation ceremony at Albany Goodwill
ALBANY – Even if half of his fellow graduates had not mentioned Eugene Dawson as an inspiration, he would have been hard to miss; he was the only sexegenarian in a group ranging from young 20s to their 40s. Dawson, one of nine of the latest graduates from Georgia’s...
WALB 10
New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Accessing reliable and affordable internet is an issue for some communities in and around Albany. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program, some internet service providers offer a high-speed internet plan for $30 per month or less. If you apply your ACP benefit to one of these plans, you will have no out-of-pocket cost for internet service. Some plans include Comcast, AT&T, and Spectrum to name a few.
wfxl.com
North Jackson Street properties to be acquired by the city of Albany
Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington would like to acquire four properties on the 900 block of North Jackson Street for a possible family apartment complex. These four properties are next to Phoebe's new Living and Learning Center Development Project. Phoebe owns two of those properties and is interested in donating...
wfxl.com
TRMC Tree of Life ceremony will be held December 13, first time since pandemic
The 37th annual lighting of the Tree of Life, which serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season, will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic on December 13 at 6 p.m. The event will be held on...
wfxl.com
pOpshelf now open in Albany
POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
wfxl.com
ABAC student government welcomes new President to campus
The ABAC Student Government Association President Caleb Bagley, and members of the ABAC SGA, recently met with new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage. The meeting was to outline their plans for the coming years. SGA President Caleb Bagley says “President Brundage was open to our ideas, and we...
wfxl.com
Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State sign articulation agreement
Officials from Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State University signed a formal agreement on Monday, November 14, that creates a seamless transition for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor's degrees. Through a new articulation agreement, the technical college and the university will establish transfer credit and program acceptance criteria...
wfxl.com
Onboarding presentation held for incoming Dougherty County Chairman-Elect
Dougherty County Administrator McCoy hosted the first ever onboarding presentation for incoming Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard at the Government Center. All county departments presented about their departments so that Chairman-Elect Heard could learn about the county operations. Chairman-Elect Heard shared his thought about the onboarding presentation. "But I saw a lot...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
wfxl.com
Police: Unanswered knock on the door leads to shooting while mother gives children a bath
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot up Friday evening. Albany police responded to the 600 block of Stadium Drive in reference to a criminal trespass complaint just before 9 p.m. Police made contact with the homeowner who says that she was inside of the bathroom giving...
southgatv.com
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
wfxl.com
Proposal to change name of Dougherty County Judicial building presented to commission
Chief Judge Willie Lockette proposed to the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners to rename the Dougherty County Judicial Building after Judge Herbet E. Phipps on November 14th. Judge Phipps has served as a judge since 1980 and was the first African American Superior Court Judge and in all his other...
WALB 10
Rain tomorrow then turning colder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week off to a sunny cool start. However, changes are heading our way as a cold front slide east. Through the evening increasing clouds followed by rain early Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely for a rather raw cool day. Rain ends through the evening however clouds linger into Thursday before moving out.
wfxl.com
City transit to shut down Thursday afternoon in Albany due to Nicole
The Albany Transit Department would like to notify the public that the final bus service will end at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 due to potentially severe weather. We will re-evaluate the weather situation tomorrow morning to determine if an adjustment to services will be required for Friday, November 11, 2022.
