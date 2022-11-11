Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Relay Queens donations delivered to Children’s of Alabama
On Oct. 26, Halloween Costumes were delivered to Children’s of Alabama that Chilton County, donated so some children could enjoy Halloween. The 2022 Relay for Life Queens began receiving and collecting new Halloween costumes Sept.19 for children that are in Children’s of Alabama Hospital. With these children not being able to go out and Trick or Treat, the Relay Queens wanted to bring Halloween to them. With the help of our wonderful community, we were able to deliver 153 costumes to Ms. Delaney Dotson at Children’s of Alabama. We would like to thank each of you in our community that donated, but especially Exit Royal Realty for being our drop off site and the Exit agents for donating. We would also like to say a huge thank you to the Chilton County High School SGA and Ms. Easterling, the 2021 and 2022 Swedish Queens, the 2022 Strawberry Queens, Girl Scout Troop 337, Jemison Youth League Cheerleaders, former Relay Queens and their families and of course our families and friends. Thank you Chilton County for always being willing to give to others.
Clanton Advertiser
Barrett’s run for a cause sets new record
Bryson Barrett turned an opportunity to give back into a new Alabama state running record at the Endless Mile 12-hour Challenge at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Oct. 22. Bryson was running the challenge to help benefit Mission 44, a nonprofit in Alabama that helps children and families in hospitals with support and financial needs. Bryson raised $2,435 and ran 26 miles in the 12-hour time period. He also set a new Alabama state record for the fastest 20 miles ran by a 12-year-old at 7:04:33.92, according to staterunningrecords.com. Bryson turned 13 later in October.
wbrc.com
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville Council approves police requests
Several personnel requests were approved for the Maplesville Police Department at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Maplesville Town Council. The council accepted the resignation of George Fanning as school resource officer for Maplesville High School, and approved moving forward with hiring Jeffery James to replace him. James said he...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
Clanton Advertiser
Community to celebrate local law enforcement
The entire community and all first responders are invited to attend Operation Blue Line Saturday, Nov. 19, 1-5 p.m. at Goose Pond Park. The organization began in 2020 to show support to law enforcement officers during “Defund the Police” campaigns. Group organizer Tony Iturbide felt “God inspired” to create an event to show support.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
wvtm13.com
Judge clears the names of two Central Alabama brothers after spending 20 years in prison
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County judge formally dismissed rape charges against two brothers who spent 20 years in prison. Quinton Cook and Frank Meadows were convicted of rape in 1993. After spending decades of their lives behind bars, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Shanta Owens ruled that they were wrongfully convicted and officially dismissed charges on Monday.
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Clanton Advertiser
Basketball tips off in Chilton County this week
The following are the varsity girl’s and varsity boy’s basketball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Nov. 15-21. Nov. 15: @ Stanhope Elmore at 7 p.m. Nov. 17: vs. Thompson at 7 p.m. Nov. 18: vs. Marbury at 7 p.m. Nov. 21: vs....
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — University of Alabama-led study results in new dietary guideline for beneficial food compound
An apple a day can keep the doctor away, according to an international study headed by a University of Alabama faculty member. Dr. Kristi Crowe-White, a registered dietitian who is associate professor and chair of the Department of Human Nutrition and Hospitality Management at UA, led an international workgroup to develop the dietary guideline for a bioactive food compound known as flavan-3-ols. The dietary recommendation is the first for a compound not related to correcting deficiencies but to promoting health and wellness.
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Clanton Advertiser
MC Property Solutions expanding with new location
MC Property Solutions in Verbena has moved to a new location with plans to expand what it offers to the community. Owner Tim McCullough said the company does land clearing, driveway construction and repair, French drains, culvert pipes and excavation work. Selling landscape materials, including gravel, sand, mulch and pine...
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
