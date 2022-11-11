On Oct. 26, Halloween Costumes were delivered to Children’s of Alabama that Chilton County, donated so some children could enjoy Halloween. The 2022 Relay for Life Queens began receiving and collecting new Halloween costumes Sept.19 for children that are in Children’s of Alabama Hospital. With these children not being able to go out and Trick or Treat, the Relay Queens wanted to bring Halloween to them. With the help of our wonderful community, we were able to deliver 153 costumes to Ms. Delaney Dotson at Children’s of Alabama. We would like to thank each of you in our community that donated, but especially Exit Royal Realty for being our drop off site and the Exit agents for donating. We would also like to say a huge thank you to the Chilton County High School SGA and Ms. Easterling, the 2021 and 2022 Swedish Queens, the 2022 Strawberry Queens, Girl Scout Troop 337, Jemison Youth League Cheerleaders, former Relay Queens and their families and of course our families and friends. Thank you Chilton County for always being willing to give to others.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO