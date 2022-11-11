Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
qcnews.com
DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection to the August fire at Tony’s Ice Cream. Marvin Durell McCaskill, 35, has been arrested for the fire that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream, located at 604 E. Franklin Boulevard, at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
WBTV
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August. The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
Three men, one woman charged in Burke County with multiple felonies
In mid-September, sheriff’s deputies received multiple reports in the Salem Community (south of Morganton) involving crimes like vehicle breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, and other felony larceny cases.
‘Deserved justice’: Sister of 1992 murder victim has new hope after arrests made
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville family finally has some answers 30 years after their loved one was shot and killed. This month, investigators in Iredell County announced murder charges against two men for a deadly shooting and robbery from 1992. Police said two men died and another was hurt.
4 teenagers charged with murder after man found dead in South Carolina apartment
The juveniles, three of which were 14-year-olds, and one was 15, have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
WBTV
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police have made four arrests in the shooting death of a 38-year-old. None of the people arrested were over the age of 15. Three suspects are 14 years old, and the fourth is 15, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment...
Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say
SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
WBTV
Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
‘Keep praying that we get him’: Mom desperate for arrest of daughter’s alleged killer
CONOVER, N.C. — For more than six months, police and federal marshals have been looking for a man in connection to a high-profile murder case in Catawba County. Donald Hodges is accused of murdering his wife at their home in Conover last May. Now, federal marshals have declared this a major case and have doubled the reward to $10,000.
Three 14-year-olds, 15-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Rock Hill man
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Rock Hill man, police said. Officers went to an apartment on Paces River Avenue off Celanese Road, which is near the Catawba River just after 12 a.m. Monday. Police...
qcnews.com
Woman accused of kidnapping in Fort Mill arrested, 3 children found safe: sheriff
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of taking three children without permission from an apartment in Fort Mill was arrested Monday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The children were found safe. Deputies said 23-year-old Jami’la Earvin, who is related to the children,...
WBTV
Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
qcnews.com
2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
Police in Rowan County looking for man, 82, who was reported missing
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night. The Granite Quarry Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Harold “David” Coon, who is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators...
wccbcharlotte.com
Juvenile And One Other Injured In Salisbury Shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police say that a juvenile and a 20-year-old man were both injured in a shooting on Messner Street early Sunday morning. On November 13th, shortly before 2 a.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of Messner Street. Officers say that a...
wbrc.com
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
qcnews.com
Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police say
A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police …. A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according...
