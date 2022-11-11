ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

qcnews.com

Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
CONOVER, NC
qcnews.com

DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection to the August fire at Tony’s Ice Cream. Marvin Durell McCaskill, 35, has been arrested for the fire that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream, located at 604 E. Franklin Boulevard, at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say

SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Juvenile And One Other Injured In Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police say that a juvenile and a 20-year-old man were both injured in a shooting on Messner Street early Sunday morning. On November 13th, shortly before 2 a.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of Messner Street. Officers say that a...
SALISBURY, NC
wbrc.com

3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police say

A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police …. A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according...
ROCK HILL, SC

