Estill County EMA: Rain was much needed to extinguish widespread wildfires

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Although fires were reported to be contained Thursday in Estill County and Ravenna, where hundreds of acres were ablaze, there was still a lot of work to be done to get the inside of the perimeter under control.

However, the rain that continues to fall Friday is much needed, according to Estill EMA Director Ronnie Riddle.

Riddle said the only thing left to manage is possible burning logs and stumps, which continue to issue smoke. Area fire departments are staying on scene to ensure there will not be any flare-ups, but due to the greatly needed precipitation, there will more than likely be no new flames.

“This morning there were 39 carryover fires from yesterday, and two newly reported fires,” Bridget Abernathy with the Kentucky Division of Forestry tells FOX 56. “The variable amounts of rainfall in eastern Kentucky is allowing our crews to work on constructing containment lines today, and will help slow down new wildfire occurrences for a couple of days. Western Kentucky has not yet received any rainfall.”

