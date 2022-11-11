ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill County, KY

Estill County EMA: Rain was much needed to extinguish widespread wildfires

By Marisa Hempel
 4 days ago

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Although fires were reported to be contained Thursday in Estill County and Ravenna, where hundreds of acres were ablaze, there was still a lot of work to be done to get the inside of the perimeter under control.

However, the rain that continues to fall Friday is much needed, according to Estill EMA Director Ronnie Riddle.

Riddle said the only thing left to manage is possible burning logs and stumps, which continue to issue smoke. Area fire departments are staying on scene to ensure there will not be any flare-ups, but due to the greatly needed precipitation, there will more than likely be no new flames.

“This morning there were 39 carryover fires from yesterday, and two newly reported fires,” Bridget Abernathy with the Kentucky Division of Forestry tells FOX 56. “The variable amounts of rainfall in eastern Kentucky is allowing our crews to work on constructing containment lines today, and will help slow down new wildfire occurrences for a couple of days. Western Kentucky has not yet received any rainfall.”

Bluegrass Live

Wildfire scorches 2,000 acres in Boone National Forest

A wildfire in Kentucky burned about 2,000 acres of the Daniel Boone National Forest until rain helped extinguish the blaze, an emergency official said. The fire burned for several days until Friday in the Cut Gap area of Rockcastle County, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The U.S. Forest Service handled the response to the blaze.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington extends Emergency Winter Weather plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is extending its Emergency Winter Weather plan through Wednesday morning. It means shelters have added capacity to take in anyone who needs a warm place to stay. The YMCA of Central Kentucky is also collecting donations to help provide warmth and relief to those...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow. It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’

Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

