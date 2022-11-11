Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Two South Bay Mayoral Races Still Too Close to Call
Two South Bay mayors’ races remained too close to call Monday, almost a week after the Midterm Elections. Santa Clara County election workers counted thousands more ballots, votes that will ultimately decide the tight San Jose mayoral race between Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. While Mahan continued to lead...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Reverses Slide in SJ Mayor’s Race; Chavez Running out of Time and Votes
After seven days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan widened his lead slightly in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 4,256-vote margin, an increase of 625 votes, after three straight days of losing ground to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to unofficial results reported Monday.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
San Jose school measures sweeping to victory
Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
'Now that we know better, we do better': Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo
Following a recommendation from a Cabrillo College board subcommittee last week to change the name, the board of trustees voted Monday evening to change the school's name. The college launched a name exploration project in July 2020.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Fewer than 3K votes separate 2 key S.F. races a week after Election Day
Fewer than 3,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco's most closely watched elections a week after Election Day. Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed's three appointees to The City's board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education with 15,500 ballots left to count as of Tuesday afternoon. Hsu trailed...
Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board
A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County
Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Mayor’s Race Far From Over
The website for the Santa Clara Registrar of Voters says that 100% of precincts have reported vote totals in Santa Clara for the Nov. 8 election, however, that does not mean the Santa Clara mayor’s race is over. “We have mountains of ballots that we’re going through right now,”...
Santa Cruz County's parklets are here to stay. What will they look like now?
With COVID-19 restrictions over, Santa Cruz County's restaurants are at a crossroads: Should they keep their outdoor, pandemic-era dining spaces, even as jurisdictions require more permanent setups? It's a question of dollars and cents — punctuated by the changing faces of the county's downtowns.
COVID Dashboard: Bay Area cases on the rise once again
Local and state data on COVID-19
Comments / 10