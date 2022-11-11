Read full article on original website
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
Man of Steel Star Makes Surprise Appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and it's definitely a hit. Wakanda Forever is doing pretty well critically with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% and an A CinemaScore. The film shows fans what will happen to the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to a major character from the comics, with Namor the Submariner making his first appearance in a live-action film. Not only that, but the sequel is also loaded with some interesting cameos, like one DC Studios actor. One Man of Steel Star appears briefly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and you'll be surprised to find out who. Tread lightly if you haven't seen the film because there are spoilers ahead.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
Disney's Strange World First Clip Released
The holiday movie season has finally come upon us with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now the focus has shifted on to what comes next. Disney is getting ready to release a new original animated film called Strange World, and they're kicking the marketing into full gear. Strange World will hit theaters on November 23, 2022 and will feature Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White. Earlier today, Walt Disney Animation Studios officially released a full clip from their latest animated feature film.
Here's How Disneyland Is Celebrating The 2022 Holidays...AND The Release Of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Spoiler alert: It's pretty darn great!
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
Marvel's Star Wars Reveals More History of Fan-Favorite Sequel Trilogy Character
As we eagerly await the arrival of the next Star Wars movie, the franchise is continuing to branch out its canon in some compelling ways. One of the most prolific examples of that has been the Star Wars comics, which has deliberately expanded upon the backstories of characters from across the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7, which debuts in comic shops later this week, joins that list to a surprising extent, showcasing a new chapter in the past of a fan-favorite sequel trilogy character.
National Treasure: Edge of History Gets New Poster
National Treasure lives at the intersection of American history and adventure, and fans are finally getting their chance to return to the popular franchise later this year. Disney+ is taking the series to television with National Treasure: Edge of History, which follows a young woman and her friends on an adventure to find a find a hidden treasure — and uncover secrets about her family's history. The show doesn't premiere for another month but Disney+ is starting to ramp up the promotional efforts.
Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Playing Voldemort Again
The final entry in the Harry Potter series might have seen Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort being defeated by the titular wizard, but Fiennes isn't ruling out a possible return as the character, confirming with Variety that he'd be open to the opportunity. The seeming permanence of Voldemort's defeat in the franchise would make a return in any sort of sequel capacity seem unlikely, though the sprawling nature of the Wizarding World could possibly allow Fiennes to reprise his role in a spin-off opportunity, though with no confirmed plans of such an adventure, it's unknown where a return could happen.
David Harbour Talks Marvel's Thunderbolts: "We're the Losers" (Exclusive)
If the Avengers are Earth's mightiest heroes, the Thunderbolts are Earth's mightiest zeroes. At D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed the roster recruited to Marvel's Thunderbolts: the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and team leader Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). In an exclusive interview with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast for his holiday action-comedy Violent Night — where Harbour plays an ass-kicking Santa Claus — the Black Widow star teased his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a team of "losers."
Star Wars Black Series Carbonized Royal Guard and Pilot, Retro 4-LOM and Zuckuss Unveiled
We are in the fifth week of the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign, and it should surprise no one that the slate of merch drops includes new Hasbro figures. This time around you'll be able to add a Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss 2-pack to your collection along with Black Series Carbonized Collection Royal Guard and Pilot 2-pack. Both of these figure sets will be exclusive to Amazon, and they will be available to pre-order via the links below starting tomorrow, November 16th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Breaks Silence on Iron Man Connection After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Exclusive)
Like Captain America (Anthony Mackie) before her, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is largely considered a legacy character, one that takes up the mantle of a superhero that has moved on. In this case, Williams/Ironheart fills the role of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after the character's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. In the Marvel Comics source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely aligned, with Williams using parts from old Iron Man suits to build her own take on the armor.
Marvel Teases the Secret Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Marvel's "Avengers Assemble" crossover promises to reveal the identity of Avenger Prime, dubbed "the most important Avenger in the Multiverse." Writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his tenure on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an "Avengers Assemble" crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" brings Aaron's nearly five-year run to an end, as Mephisto and his Multiversal Masters of Evil attack an Avengers Tower at Infinity's End. Avengers Tower is home to the mysterious Avenger Prime, who fans got a short glimpse of in 2021's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1. Avenger Prime will be revealed in February's installments of "Avengers Assemble."
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Aizen Character Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating the fan favorite villain's return with a much closer look at Aizen's updated design for the new anime! The anime is finally adapting the highly requested final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga release, and that means we have gotten to see many of the fan favorite fighters from the original anime make their comeback in some new way. But it's clear that some of these returns are not as welcome as the others.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says Strategy Is to "Drive the Hell Out of DC"
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says that the company is poised to "drive the hell out of DC." In a new conversation with RBC, the executive is beyond excited for the future of the brand. A lot of things have changed for their outfit in the last few months. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been made co-heads of DC Films. Under their stewardship, Zaslav expects a new run of theatrical competitiveness. Under their new guidance, big name players like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and The Flash are a huge priority for the company. Zaslav has said as much in all his public comments to investors. Basically, expect to see the brand hit the ground running in 2023 with The Flash. Which, the CEO has been an especially large cheerleader for despite the legal situations surrounding the film's star. Check out what he had to say right here.
Chainsaw Man Fans Spot a Very Dark Secret in Its First Opening
Chainsaw Man's first season has excelled at introducing anime fans to the tragic tale of Denji, the young man who simply wanted to have a roof over his head and spend his days eating dry bread with his best friend, the Chainsaw Devil known as Pochita. With the opening of the series having so many scenes referencing movies and pop culture, anime fans have spotted a diabolical inclusion that hints at the true relationship behind Denji and Makima as the former tries to forge a life for himself in his new career.
God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War Ragnarok has an Easter Egg that seemingly makes the events of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale canon. For those that don't know, Sony tried to rival Super Smash Brothers with its own fighting game starring its wide array of franchise icons with a game called PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2012 and received decent, but not amazing reviews from critics. By June 2013, the game had sold a million copies, but it wasn't enough to justify continuing the series with a sequel or DLC, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed the fighting game. The game has since garnered a bit of a cult following, but there's no indication that Sony plans to bring the series back.
Naruto Cliffhanger Drops a Dark Akatsuki Throwback
Naruto is keeping busy these days, and if you asked fans, they would say there has never been a better time to check out the franchise. With a sequel ongoing, the IP has come back into its own thanks to two new spin-off series. One of them has honed in on Kakashi and Gai as they pair travel with Asuma's daughter to a faraway land. And not long ago, the series dropped a dark cliffhanger all about the Akatsuki.
