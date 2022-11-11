Read full article on original website
Naruto Cliffhanger Drops a Dark Akatsuki Throwback
Naruto is keeping busy these days, and if you asked fans, they would say there has never been a better time to check out the franchise. With a sequel ongoing, the IP has come back into its own thanks to two new spin-off series. One of them has honed in on Kakashi and Gai as they pair travel with Asuma's daughter to a faraway land. And not long ago, the series dropped a dark cliffhanger all about the Akatsuki.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Aizen Character Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating the fan favorite villain's return with a much closer look at Aizen's updated design for the new anime! The anime is finally adapting the highly requested final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga release, and that means we have gotten to see many of the fan favorite fighters from the original anime make their comeback in some new way. But it's clear that some of these returns are not as welcome as the others.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Releases New Holiday Themed Posters
Kaguya-sama: Love is War is coming back with its debut feature film following the end of the third season earlier this year, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- has dropped a new look with a slate of fun new character posters for the holidays! The third season of the anime series wrapped up its run earlier this year with the announcement that it wasn't coming back for a fourth season, but instead will be continuing with a new feature film taking on the next major arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga series.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
Chainsaw Man Fans Spot a Very Dark Secret in Its First Opening
Chainsaw Man's first season has excelled at introducing anime fans to the tragic tale of Denji, the young man who simply wanted to have a roof over his head and spend his days eating dry bread with his best friend, the Chainsaw Devil known as Pochita. With the opening of the series having so many scenes referencing movies and pop culture, anime fans have spotted a diabolical inclusion that hints at the true relationship behind Denji and Makima as the former tries to forge a life for himself in his new career.
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
Rihanna's Butt-Length Curls and Every Other Work of Hair Art at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Sound the alarms — the one and only Rihanna is back on the red carpet! The star attended the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel and we are so happy to see her and her effortlessly cool style once more. RiRi, who...
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Chainsaw Man Unveils a Creepy "Bottle Episode"
Chainsaw Man's sixth episode has landed. With Denji and his friends trapped inside a hotel from which escape appears to be impossible, the latest anime installment from Studio MAPPA has given us a "bottle episode" where all the Devil Hunters are attempting to find a way free while struggling with a "contract" that would see the Chainsaw Devil eaten alive. While Chainsaw Man isn't technically considered a "horror anime", this latest episode does a fantastic job in heightening the tension with the Infinity Devil, a creature who appears to be made up of human body parts.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off Deku and Bakugo's Tag Team
My Hero Academia Season 6 kicked off with an explosive start, but the newest episode of the series has taken things to a new level as Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo have kicked off a new tag team together with the rest of the pro heroes against Tomura Shigaraki! The first episodes of the newest season saw the heroes actually catching the Paranormal Liberation Front by surprise with their raid on their various bases, but things took a turn for the worst when Shigaraki officially entered the fight himself. Openly seeking One For All's power, Izuku couldn't stay away from the fray much longer.
Stranger Things Creators Say Executives Cried at First Full Script for Final Season
The upcoming final season of Stranger Things is sure to ignite a lot of emotions in fans, with creators the Duffer brothers recently confirming how they had completed the first script for the new season and it has already made executives at Netflix emotional. Earlier this year, the filmmakers detailed how the outline for the series alone evoked a similar reaction among Netflix executives, so it sounds like the final season will be jumping into some emotionally heavy elements with the very first chapter of Season 5 as opposed to holding the more impactful sequences until its final episodes. Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to debut on Netflix in 2024.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
Dragon Ball Surges Past Gundam in New Bandai Fiscal Report
Dragon Ball has had a wild year, and thanks to some big releases, Son Goku is in the green. The Saiyan has brought serious cash to Toei Animation as of late, and as always, the Shueisha team gets a check regularly thanks to the manga. And now, a new financial report from Bandai Namco shows Dragon Ball is also making bank where merchandise is concerned.
Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Playing Voldemort Again
The final entry in the Harry Potter series might have seen Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort being defeated by the titular wizard, but Fiennes isn't ruling out a possible return as the character, confirming with Variety that he'd be open to the opportunity. The seeming permanence of Voldemort's defeat in the franchise would make a return in any sort of sequel capacity seem unlikely, though the sprawling nature of the Wizarding World could possibly allow Fiennes to reprise his role in a spin-off opportunity, though with no confirmed plans of such an adventure, it's unknown where a return could happen.
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
Rick and Morty Showrunner Addresses Adding More Canon in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty really took fans by surprise as the first few episodes of Season 6 brought some major changes to the status quo, and the showrunner behind the series addressed the series adding more canonical elements in the newest season! One of the major elements fans have been loving about the series in recent years is the greater attention to the overall story beats, and Season 6 introduced some of the most attention yet with major new introductions to the canon. In fact, fans noticed how each of the episodes have more connecting threads in between each one.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
