The upcoming final season of Stranger Things is sure to ignite a lot of emotions in fans, with creators the Duffer brothers recently confirming how they had completed the first script for the new season and it has already made executives at Netflix emotional. Earlier this year, the filmmakers detailed how the outline for the series alone evoked a similar reaction among Netflix executives, so it sounds like the final season will be jumping into some emotionally heavy elements with the very first chapter of Season 5 as opposed to holding the more impactful sequences until its final episodes. Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to debut on Netflix in 2024.

3 HOURS AGO