Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Alexandria murder suspect, Marion Peterson in custody
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, APD...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
kalb.com
2 people shot near Camp Livingston Road in Ball
BALL, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned of an active situation on Camp Livingston Road in Ball. The Ball Police Department confirmed that two people have been shot and were transported to the hospital in police custody. Parents are picking up their children from Ball Elementary School and...
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
kalb.com
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 10 Trevor Leger, 18, 100 block of Mill, Eunice. Theft, illegal carrying of a weapon. November 11 Jonathan Charles Reaux, 34, 1100 block of North St. Mary, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. Mallorie Sonnier, 21, 22000 block of Paterson Road, Welsh. Shoplifting. Jake Cromwell, 19, 1000 block of Twozine Road, Basile. Shoplifting. Martin Charles, 18, …
kalb.com
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.
brproud.com
La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
kalb.com
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
WDSU
Devin White's father dies in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center from a sudden medical emergency
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sudden death of Devin White's father, who died in Natchitoches Detention Center. According to deputies, Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive in the ambulance...
kalb.com
Cost of turkey goes up!
The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13. Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
kalb.com
Oakdale police investigating hit and run
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Oakdale police are investigating after a 46-year-old pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in a traffic incident on Thursday night (Nov. 10). The victim was hit around 11:18 p.m. on Hwy 10. The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop, but fled the scene.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria man wanted for estimated $5000 theft
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 as well...
