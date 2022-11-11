ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Alexandria murder suspect, Marion Peterson in custody

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, APD...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

2 people shot near Camp Livingston Road in Ball

BALL, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned of an active situation on Camp Livingston Road in Ball. The Ball Police Department confirmed that two people have been shot and were transported to the hospital in police custody. Parents are picking up their children from Ball Elementary School and...
BALL, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 10 Trevor Leger, 18, 100 block of Mill, Eunice. Theft, illegal carrying of a weapon. November 11 Jonathan Charles Reaux, 34, 1100 block of North St. Mary, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. Mallorie Sonnier, 21, 22000 block of Paterson Road, Welsh. Shoplifting. Jake Cromwell, 19, 1000 block of Twozine Road, Basile. Shoplifting. Martin Charles, 18, …
EUNICE, LA
cenlanow.com

Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Cost of turkey goes up!

The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13. Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
VIDALIA, LA
kalb.com

Oakdale police investigating hit and run

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Oakdale police are investigating after a 46-year-old pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in a traffic incident on Thursday night (Nov. 10). The victim was hit around 11:18 p.m. on Hwy 10. The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop, but fled the scene.
OAKDALE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria man wanted for estimated $5000 theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 as well...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

