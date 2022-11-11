ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO