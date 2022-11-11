Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
ComicBook
PS Plus Subscribers Are Getting One of the Best Games of All Time Next Week
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 20 New Games at Once
Sony has today added a whopping 20 new games at a single time for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. While those who are subscribed to PS Plus Essential have been able to download their free games for November 2022 for multiple weeks at this point, Premium and Extra members have instead been left waiting a bit longer to get their own slate of new titles. Luckily, this month's lineup is likely one of the best that Sony has added since overhauling PS Plus a few months back.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War Ragnarok has an Easter Egg that seemingly makes the events of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale canon. For those that don't know, Sony tried to rival Super Smash Brothers with its own fighting game starring its wide array of franchise icons with a game called PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2012 and received decent, but not amazing reviews from critics. By June 2013, the game had sold a million copies, but it wasn't enough to justify continuing the series with a sequel or DLC, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed the fighting game. The game has since garnered a bit of a cult following, but there's no indication that Sony plans to bring the series back.
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG Live Beta Now Available
The long-awaited beta for Pokemon TCG Live has finally been released globally, allowing users around the world to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game on their desktop and mobile devices. Earlier this month, The Pokemon Company confirmed that the beta would see release before the end of November, but fans could hardly be blamed for skepticism given the many delays Pokemon TCG Live has seen! Thankfully, that's all at an end and players can finally play against one another online. Readers interested in downloading the beta can do so on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices right here.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Adding 2021's Most Controversial Game
What is arguably the most controversial game that launched in 2021 will finally be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Over the past few months, numerous titles that launched last year have slowly been coming to the Xbox subscription service. Some of these games in question have included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, and Deathloop, to name a few. And while most of these projects that came to Game Pass were quite well-received, this new addition might not be met with as much excitement.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Massive New Overview Trailer
Hard as it might be to believe, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch at the end of this week. In celebration of the ninth Pokemon generation, Nintendo has released an overview trailer that should give viewers an idea of what to expect from the game. At more than five minutes in length, the trailer covers just about everything that's been revealed thus far, without going into any detail about additional new Pokemon. For fans eagerly anticipating the game's release, it should help to build up even more hype!
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Out on PS5 and PS4, Patch Notes Revealed
Developer Santa Monica Studio has recently pushed out a new update for God of War Ragnarok across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since launching close to a week ago, Ragnarok has already found a massive audience across both PlayStation consoles. And while the game was released in a state that seemingly didn't contain too many bugs, Santa Monica Studio is looking to improve the overall experience with this new patch.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Update Fixes Frustrating Catalyst Problem
Apex Legends got a new update this week that took aim at a couple of issues affecting Catalyst, the newest Legend to be added to the game. Some of those issues involved things like audio problems or perspectives on certain animations which aren't quite as impactful in the big scheme of things, but one change which happens to double as a nerf for Seer counts as a fix that Catlayst players should be happy to see.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Update Delayed Right Before Release
Overwatch 2 players expecting an update with balance changes to release on Tuesday got bad news instead after Blizzard announced that it'd be forced to delay that patch. The update in question was meant to bring about changes needed for the game's biggest outliers like D.Va, Genji, and Zarya, and for Mei players, it was the one that was supposed to defrost the removed Legend and bring her back to the game by fixing some bugs. With the patch now delayed, Blizzard has not yet given an updated timeline regarding when it'll be back on track.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Sets New Franchise Record
It looks like God of War Ragnarok is already a massive success for PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio. While reviews for the latest God of War installment previously suggested that the game could be a big winner for Sony, it seems like sales have also already been astronomically high. And although it will take a lot for Ragnarok to sell more than 2018's God of War, it's definitely setting a pace to do so.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
ComicBook
Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Let You Kick People Off Your Account
Netflix has been talking for quite a while now about how password sharing is one of their biggest issues as a company, attributing the practice that they previously encouraged to being one of hte main reasons they were losing revenue. According to previous releases, Netflix was missing out on billions every year because of passwords sharing, an issue they announced they would be addressing in a big way in 2023 by charging accounts that actively share password with others more money than their usual subscription rate. Before they roll this out however Netflix is apparently getting ready to put the onus on you, giving you the chance to boot people's access to your account.
ComicBook
Naruto Cliffhanger Drops a Dark Akatsuki Throwback
Naruto is keeping busy these days, and if you asked fans, they would say there has never been a better time to check out the franchise. With a sequel ongoing, the IP has come back into its own thanks to two new spin-off series. One of them has honed in on Kakashi and Gai as they pair travel with Asuma's daughter to a faraway land. And not long ago, the series dropped a dark cliffhanger all about the Akatsuki.
ComicBook
Star Wars Black Series Carbonized Royal Guard and Pilot, Retro 4-LOM and Zuckuss Unveiled
We are in the fifth week of the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign, and it should surprise no one that the slate of merch drops includes new Hasbro figures. This time around you'll be able to add a Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss 2-pack to your collection along with Black Series Carbonized Collection Royal Guard and Pilot 2-pack. Both of these figure sets will be exclusive to Amazon, and they will be available to pre-order via the links below starting tomorrow, November 16th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off Deku and Bakugo's Tag Team
My Hero Academia Season 6 kicked off with an explosive start, but the newest episode of the series has taken things to a new level as Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo have kicked off a new tag team together with the rest of the pro heroes against Tomura Shigaraki! The first episodes of the newest season saw the heroes actually catching the Paranormal Liberation Front by surprise with their raid on their various bases, but things took a turn for the worst when Shigaraki officially entered the fight himself. Openly seeking One For All's power, Izuku couldn't stay away from the fray much longer.
Comments / 0