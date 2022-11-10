Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Concord Pike Motorcycle Crash Sends One To Trauma Center By Air
At approximately 5:44 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Talleyville Fire Company,. and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 2800 block of Concord Pike in. Talleyville for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 23-year-old male patient separated. from his motorcycle,...
WTOP
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash
A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
WDEL 1150AM
MD troopers investigating Elkton crash that killed 3 North East residents
Maryland State Police are investigating a 2-car crash in Elkton that left 3 North East residents dead. A 2014 Hyundai Genesis was traveling eastbound on Route 40 at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic around 7:10 Saturday night, police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Two men seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crashes about 30 minutes apart
A pair of Saturday motorcycle crashes roughly half an hour apart in New Castle County left 2 men seriously injured. New Castle County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from the Hockessin and Avondale Fire Companies and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike around 5:10 p.m.
Vehicle collision in Cecil County leaves three people dead
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle collision that left three people dead in Cecil County.
WDEL 1150AM
Truck driver killed in Route 1 wreck near Dover
Route 1 southbound was closed at Exit 104 (North Dover) for five-and-a-half hours due to a tractor trailer accident just south of the interchange on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022. The big rig ran off the roadway around 8:30 a.m. and into the wood line, trapping the driver in the...
firststateupdate.com
Three Killed In Elkton Crash Saturday
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Cecil County. At about 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Hyundai Genesis, was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic as the driver attempted to make a left turn from westbound Pulaski Highway onto Old Elk Neck Road.
WMDT.com
Frankford man dead after police pursuit leads to fatal crash
FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is dead after a police pursuit turned into a fatal crash. Delaware State Police say around 8:43 p.m. on November 11th, a trooper patrolling the Clarksville area saw an Acura TL commit several traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road, west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver went into the front yard of a home, make a U-turn, and fled eastbound on Vines Creek Road, police say.
firststateupdate.com
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
WBOC
Tractor-trailer Driver Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed In I-95 Crash Friday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Road. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in I-95 Churchmans Marsh crash
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working to determine why a car was stopped in a lane of travel on I-95 triggering a fatal collision early Friday morning, November 11, 2022. The wreck was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate in the Churchmans...
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Man Wanted for Felony Menacing
Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover, Delaware. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Route 1 SB Closed Due To Serious Accident
Route 1 southbound is closed at the north Dover exit due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Reports from the scene indicate that one patient is heavily trapped and is not expected to be freed for several more minutes. Multiple fire companies and Delaware State Police aviation have responded to...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Parking Lot Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a parking lot in Millsboro on Tuesday afternoon. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 2:33 p.m., an 82-year-old Lewes man was pushing a shopping cart in a southbound direction through the parking lot of the Weis grocery store, located at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. At the same time, a red 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling through the same lot in a westerly direction towards the victim. The driver of the Corolla, an 85-year-old man from Millsboro, failed to observe the pedestrian and struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in Clementon
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Clementon, Camden County, early Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road around 8 a.m.
Comments / 0