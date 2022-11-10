ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

firststateupdate.com

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CECIL COUNTY, MD
DOVER, DE
Three Killed In Elkton Crash Saturday

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Cecil County. At about 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Hyundai Genesis, was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic as the driver attempted to make a left turn from westbound Pulaski Highway onto Old Elk Neck Road.
ELKTON, MD
FRANKFORD, DE
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified

Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
DOVER, DE
DOVER, DE
One Killed In I-95 Crash Friday Morning

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Road. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
NEWARK, DE
WILMINGTON, DE
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
MILLSBORO, DE
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Man Wanted for Felony Menacing

Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover, Delaware. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.
DOVER, DE
DOVER, DE
State Police Investigating Fatal Parking Lot Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a parking lot in Millsboro on Tuesday afternoon. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 2:33 p.m., an 82-year-old Lewes man was pushing a shopping cart in a southbound direction through the parking lot of the Weis grocery store, located at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. At the same time, a red 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling through the same lot in a westerly direction towards the victim. The driver of the Corolla, an 85-year-old man from Millsboro, failed to observe the pedestrian and struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.
MILLSBORO, DE
MILLSBORO, DE

