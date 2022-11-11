Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Chicago Coming to Salina
The legendary rock group Chicago is coming to Salina. Chicago is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring. According to the venue, hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time, and Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
adastraradio.com
MHS Announces 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On December 9th, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Andover, McPherson High School will induct 12 individuals into the 2022 Wall of Fame at the Roundhouse. MHS will also be hanging State Championship banners, and honoring the following teams: 2021 Girls Tennis, 2022...
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
City of Salina announces plan to treat elevated surfaces
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of rain and light snow Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) moving through Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), the City of Salina will be pre-treating elevated surfaces with salt and a Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2). The Streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
City of Salina closes part of E. Republic for pavement replacement
E. Republic Avenue east of S. Ohio Street was closed today for a pavement replacement project. Lancaster Construction Inc., Salina, will be removing pavement to replace it with a valley gutter to provide a smoother vehicular transition on the east side of S. Ohio Street. Due to the street repairs...
🏈 After wild comeback, Blue Dragons are lone unbeaten in NJCAA
After one of the wildest weekends of the 2022 NJCAA football season, there was a major shakeup in the Division I national rankings, released on Monday. The only thing that stayed the same was that the Hutchinson Community College football team remained No. 1 after Saturday's come-from-behind 29-28 win at No. 4 Iowa Western in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
KAKE TV
2 people dead in vehicle accident outside Manhattan
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are dead after a two-car accident in Geary County. The accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. John A. Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 and collided with...
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
UPDATE: NWS extends some winter weather advisories
UPDATE 7 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service has extended some of the winter weather advisories. That information appears below. Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 9...
NWS: Chances for snow increasing across the area for Monday
Snowfall chances are increasing for Monday into Monday evening with some accumulating snow possible that may impact travel. Check back later with Salina Post as additional information becomes available.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
$8,000 of damage done to Riley County church
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An unknown suspect who broke into a Riley County church did more than $8,000 worth of damage. On Thursday, Nov. 10, The Faith Evangelical Free Church reported someone broke into the building through the back door and damaged eight doors inside the church. The Riley County Police Department is encouraging anyone […]
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
KKTV
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman who was a captain in the Air Force is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 12 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
American Legion 39’s motorcycle toy run donates more than 100 toys
With the wind whipping through Abilene on a Sunday early afternoon, motorcycle riders from surrounding counties gathered in the Lumber House parking lot donate toys to the Toys for Tots program in Dickinson County and to ride around town. The 25th annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run brought in more than 150 toys, with about 70 motorcycles joining the ride.
Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
