Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
Amherst bidding adieu to ‘Merry Maple’ tree
The town is inviting the community to say goodbye today to an old maple tree on North Common — the “Merry Maple” — best known for it being adorned with decorations and lights during the holiday season. The celebration, of life of this tree, will take...
See all homes sold in city of Worcester, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in city of Worcester reported from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. There were 84 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,550-square-foot home on Dixfield Street in Worcester that sold for $405,000.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $645,000
9 Ashland St Worcester Rt bought the property at 9 Ashland Street, Worcester, from Heavens Door Mini Opening on Oct. 27, 2022. The $645,000 purchase price works out to $73 per square foot. The property features 17 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The unit sits on a 9,746-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Four-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $736,000
Nichole Panagiotou and Elizabeth Panagiotou bought the property at 5 Lantern Lane, Worcester, from Nancy L Bentkover on Oct. 21, 2022. The $736,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $271. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000
Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Bright Nights offering neighborhood IDs for Forest Park residents
SPRINGFIELD — In order to head off traffic issues for residents in the Forest Park area, Bright Nights has once again offered neighborhood IDs during the holiday season. The holiday event at the park will open on Nov. 23 and operate nightly until Jan. 1, 2023. It will be closed on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million
Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Five-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $725,200
Don Tran and Hattie Myers bought the property at 92 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Rgs and Jes T Rgs on Oct. 20, 2022, for $725,200 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
1 to 2 inches of snow expected in parts of Mass., while some will see little to none
A winter storm making its way to the Bay State Tuesday night is still expected to deliver a combination of light snow and cold or freezing rain to parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The service announced Tuesday afternoon that a winter weather advisory will be...
Springfield fire on Grover St. leaves 6 people displaced Monday night
A Monday night fire at a Springfield home on Grover Street left six people displaced, according to Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte. On Monday at 9 p.m., crews received a report of a fire at a Grover Street residence, Piemonte said Tuesday morning. First responders immediately responded to the fire and doused the flames.
Teen volunteers to clean yards of Southwick seniors this weekend
SOUTHWICK — Southwick Regional School seniors will volunteer this weekend to help senior citizens in Southwick with the persistent fall task of raking leaves. Council on Aging Director Cindy Sullivan said Monday that 10 students from the high school’s senior class, and a dozen other volunteers and staff, will clean up the leaves on the lawns of about half a dozen senior citizens who are unable to do so themselves.
GoFundMe created after Springfield home floods with 100 gallons of oil
A Springfield family had their basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil after a fuel company mistakenly delivered it to their house, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family. The oil flooded the basement through pipes that are no longer in use, destroying the family’s property such as clothing,...
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
Light snow, cold rain overnight; hazardous commute Wednesday, officials warn
A winter weather advisory will go into effect for much of Central and Western Massachusetts beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday with the season’s first snowstorm expected to deliver a combination of light snow and cold or freezing rain to the region. The advisory warns of a mixed...
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Worcester’s Smokestack Urban Barbecue to close
Smokestack Urban Barbecue, a popular Worcester joint, will close its doors for the final time next week after more than a decade of business. The ownership announced the closure Wednesday night on Facebook, saying with a “heavy heart” that their last day of service would be Nov. 19, next Saturday.
montroseschool.org
The Irish Round Tower of Milford
A few weeks ago, my family took a trip out to Uxbridge, MA for my sister’s field hockey game. Geographically speaking, Uxbridge is in the Worcester area, close to the Rhode Island border. Since it is about an hour away from my house, we thought that we had to make the most of the trip, so we googled tourist attractions in the area, even if the prospects for a great place were low. There were a few nice hikes, but nobody was excited about that. There were also the world’s largest rosary beads, but what we went for was the Irish Round Tower in Milford, MA.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1