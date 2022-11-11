ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Amherst bidding adieu to ‘Merry Maple’ tree

The town is inviting the community to say goodbye today to an old maple tree on North Common — the “Merry Maple” — best known for it being adorned with decorations and lights during the holiday season. The celebration, of life of this tree, will take...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $645,000

9 Ashland St Worcester Rt bought the property at 9 Ashland Street, Worcester, from Heavens Door Mini Opening on Oct. 27, 2022. The $645,000 purchase price works out to $73 per square foot. The property features 17 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The unit sits on a 9,746-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $736,000

Nichole Panagiotou and Elizabeth Panagiotou bought the property at 5 Lantern Lane, Worcester, from Nancy L Bentkover on Oct. 21, 2022. The $736,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $271. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000

Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Shrewsbury sells for $1.2 million

Harvinder Singh rayat and Simranjyot Rayat bought the property at 169 Green Street, Shrewsbury, from Alfred Burgos on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,195,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Five-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $725,200

Don Tran and Hattie Myers bought the property at 92 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Rgs and Jes T Rgs on Oct. 20, 2022, for $725,200 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Teen volunteers to clean yards of Southwick seniors this weekend

SOUTHWICK — Southwick Regional School seniors will volunteer this weekend to help senior citizens in Southwick with the persistent fall task of raking leaves. Council on Aging Director Cindy Sullivan said Monday that 10 students from the high school’s senior class, and a dozen other volunteers and staff, will clean up the leaves on the lawns of about half a dozen senior citizens who are unable to do so themselves.
SOUTHWICK, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester’s Smokestack Urban Barbecue to close

Smokestack Urban Barbecue, a popular Worcester joint, will close its doors for the final time next week after more than a decade of business. The ownership announced the closure Wednesday night on Facebook, saying with a “heavy heart” that their last day of service would be Nov. 19, next Saturday.
WORCESTER, MA
montroseschool.org

The Irish Round Tower of Milford

A few weeks ago, my family took a trip out to Uxbridge, MA for my sister’s field hockey game. Geographically speaking, Uxbridge is in the Worcester area, close to the Rhode Island border. Since it is about an hour away from my house, we thought that we had to make the most of the trip, so we googled tourist attractions in the area, even if the prospects for a great place were low. There were a few nice hikes, but nobody was excited about that. There were also the world’s largest rosary beads, but what we went for was the Irish Round Tower in Milford, MA.
MILFORD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy