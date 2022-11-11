ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Driving between these Texas cities takes longer than crossing most states

By Samantha Jarpe, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJeHV_0j7Zzj2R00

TEXAS — Texas is the second-largest state in the U.S. by area behind Alaska, and with that size comes long distances between the state’s cities. With the size of Texas being what it is, it might not be surprising that even short trips from one Texas city to another could take longer than crossing other states entirely.

For example, crossing Rhode Island would take less than an hour, according to Google Maps.

It would take nearly twice as long — around an hour and 47 minutes — to drive between Austin and San Antonio, according to Google Maps.

A trip that crosses Missouri — from Kansas City to St. Louis — would take a person 3 hours and 43 minutes, according to Google Maps.

It would take a similar amount of time — 3 hours and 42 minutes — to drive from Houston to Dallas, but it would take 4 hours and 7 minutes to drive from Houston to Fort Worth, the other major city in the metroplex.

It would take a little over 8 hours and 30 minutes to cross from the western to the eastern ends of Tennessee. According to Google Maps, it would take around 45 minutes longer – 9 hours and 14 minutes in total – to drive from Wichita Falls to McAllen, Texas.

On the extreme end of the scale, a person could cross four states — Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia — in less time than it takes to drive from El Paso to Houston. According to Google, it would take at least 10 hours and 52 minutes to make that trip.

A drive from Shreveport, Louisiana to Augusta, Georgia, would take approximately the same time to complete: 10 hours and 52 minutes.

To put the size of Texas into perspective, the Texas Panhandle town of Dalhart is closer to the state capitals of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming than it is to Austin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What was the coldest night in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez murders climb up to 41 during the month of November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to our news partners from across the border, on Saturday Nov. 12, residents from the Colonia La Cuesta in South Juarez reported a vehicle with Texas plates on fire. According to Juarez police, when the fire department initially arrived, they quickly put out the fire, but later discovered a […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

City of El Paso to oppose proposed rate increase sought by Texas Gas Service

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) —The City of El Paso is opposing the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one service area by Texas Gas Service. City officials said proposed rate increase would amount to about $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with the heaviest burden falling on El Paso residents. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
KTSM

Texas governor declares ‘invasion’ at border, moves to boost security

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared on Tuesday an invasion is happening on the southern border and moved to invoke invasion clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions to allow him to boost security at the border.  “I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe,” […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters put out a mobile home fire on Holiday Avenue early Tuesday morning. First responders were dispatched to the report of a fire at a residential structure on the 2200 block of Holiday Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The occupants exited the structure and called 911 after they detected […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was projected to defeat Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano to become the next governor of the Keystone State. Fox and NBC News called the race. Polls consistently showed Shapiro leading, often by double digits, throughout much of the general election race, and he held on to win and keep the governorship in Democratic control. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTSM

Head of CBP resigns as part of an expected larger Homeland Security shakeup

WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KTSM

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive up illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12, but increasing arrivals from other countries more than […]
ARIZONA STATE
KTSM

New Mexico State rolls Lamar 51-14 for fourth win of 2022 season

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Historically, seasons of four wins or more don’t happen very often at New Mexico State. But under Jerry Kill, the Aggies have already hit the mark in year one. New Mexico State (4-5) dominated Lamar (1-9) 51-14 on Saturday afternoon at Aggie Memorial Stadium for its third consecutive win and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy