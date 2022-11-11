ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Man killed in Isabella County car crash

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
 4 days ago

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 31-year-old man from Weidman died in a car accident in Sherman Township on Wednesday.

Officials say a semi-truck traveling east on Drew Road failed to stop at a signed intersection. The truck then collided with a car traveling south on Coldwater Road.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the car was killed in the crash.

A 49-year-old man from Freeland was also injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The semi-truck was carrying large stones at the time of the accident, officials said.

The man was identified by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office as Ayron Thelen.

