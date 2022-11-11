Read full article on original website
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down
The once-third-largest crypto exchange FTX has fallen from prestige in the past week and has now announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned from his role, and Enron turnaround veteran John J. Ray III has been appointed as the new CEO.
Real-time data startup Quix raises a $12.9M Series A round led by MMC Ventures
Accordingly, companies like Spark and Flink have sprung up to address this ksqlDB. Many are either either Java-based solutions or SQL-based analytics solutions. However, U.K. startup Quix says it is a platform for developing event-driven applications with Python, which can have uses in, say, physics-based data modelling and anomaly detection in machine learning.
Binance’s CEO isn’t sweating the FTX implosion
The crypto market is trying to pick up the pieces after it was thrown into massive disarray last week when the previously third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, imploded and filed for bankruptcy. “It’s obvious that people are jittery, interested and somewhat nervous about what’s happening in the industry,” Changpeng “CZ” Zhao,...
FTX and Avalanche co-led $5M round for Joepegs NFT marketplace
Although FTX collapsed last week, raises their ventures team contributed to are still being announced. Joepegs, an NFT marketplace on the Avalanche blockchain, raised $5 million in a seed round led by now-defunct FTX Ventures and the Avalanche Foundation, its co-founders, who go by the pseudonyms Cryptofish and 0xMurloc, exclusively told TechCrunch.
African web3 startup Nestcoin declares it held its assets in FTX, lays off employees
Since Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire — made up of FTX, Alameda Research and FTX Ventures — collapsed last week, there have been various reports of companies whose money is stuck in FTX, its crypto exchange platform. Some of them include Galois Capital, a hedge fund with half of its capital stuck at the collapsed crypto exchange; Genesis Trading, which had about $175 million locked on the crypto exchange; and Multicoin Capital, the famed crypto and web3 venture capital firm that has nearly 10% of its assets under management trapped. Nestcoin joins that growing list (more names are becoming known by the day); it appears most, if not all, of its assets, are stuck in FTX.
Bling Capital has $212M to invest across two new funds — and two coasts
It might also be why Ling — whose longtime friend and co-investor Kyle Lui joined Bling Capital eight months ago from the cross-border firm DCM — seemingly had little trouble closing on $212 million in capital commitments across two new venture funds: a $109 million seed-stage vehicle, and a $103 million opportunity-type fund that the two will predominantly use to invest in their breakout portfolio companies.
Coinbase CEO dives into market madness at TC Sessions: Crypto
We’ll deep dive into Coinbase CEO and co-founder, Brian Armstrong’s thoughts on the FTX collapse, regulation and stability of the crypto industry, and a whole lot more when he joins us virtually onstage at TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto on Thursday, November 17. This year, Coinbase also launched initiatives like...
IFC launches $225M platform to back early-stage startups in Africa, Central Asia, Middle East
The IFC, a member of the World Bank, will make equity and “equity-like” investments in tech startups to “grow them into scalable ventures that can attract mainstream equity and debt financing.”. The institution said in a statement that it will also use the sector-agnostic platform to work...
Cleanup, aisle FTX
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Here’s what we got into on our Monday episode, a weekly kick-off of sorts:. Stocks are mixed around the world, up in parts of Asia and...
Contentstack raises $80M to grow its headless CMS platform for the enterprise
While the concept of CMS has been around for decades, a relatively new innovation — so-called headless CMS — is beginning to attract both market share and the interest of investors. Headless CMS systems act primarily as content repositories, managing back-end infrastructure while affording plenty of customization on the front end. They’re similar to widgets or plug-ins on a website; a headless CMS is usually combined with a separate presentation layer that handles the design and structure elements, templates and the like.
Lisbon’s Indico VC launches €25M Opportunity Fund for its scale-ups, taking it to €141M total
Indico launched its first €54 million fund at the beginning of 2019 (covered on TechCrunch here). In 2020 it launched a Partnership with Google for Startups and a related €12 million pre-seed fund for its early-stage programme. This year it also launched a €50 million Blue Fund around...
MadKudu lands $18M led by Felicis for its lead scoring platform
The idea is that new software tools can find their way into a company by landing first in the hands of employees. In an economic downturn especially, the model is attractive because it doesn’t rely on a massive (expensive) salesforce but rather a groundswell of interest. Yammer, a kind of social network for enterprises, kicked off the wave when it was founded in 2008, just ahead of a major financial crisis.
Maven, now valued at $1.35 billion, is answering a countrywide demand: More fertility benefits
But CEO and founder Kate Ryder stays optimistic. “This is a massive industry that’s full of entrenched interests and misaligned incentives and then there’s the government and the regulators. But I think that the change is afoot,” she said in an interview with TechCrunch. “There’s a...
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
TuSimple co-founders clap back, consolidation continues and Waymo reaches two milestones
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. This coming week I will be heading to Los Angeles to check out the LA Auto Show, as well as a few EV- and AV-related events. Maybe I’ll see some of you there!
There’s still juice in the NFT market despite very real downturn
That NFT hype is behind us is something we could tell without even looking at any data. But we do love data, and backing up our hunches, so we’re going to take a closer look at some of the very same charts we examined earlier this year. The universe...
SoftBank writes down nearly $100 million investment in FTX
Namely, many people are asking just how could so many high-profile investment firms pour in a collective $2 billion with apparently so little due diligence. The notorious Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank, for example, is just one of many such firms that backed FTX after the startup raised a $400 million funding round in January, valuing the company at a staggering $32 billion. SoftBank, which invested as part of its Vision Fund 2, revealed days ago that it sunk just under $100 million into the company. That investment is now marked down to zero with SoftBank saying “it would not face a material markdown in the value of its stake,” according to MarketWatch.
Long live the vibe capitalist!
Why yes, actually, it is you. People are led to believe that, for the most part, investors are clear-eyed, data-driven people who carefully explore the financial underpinnings of the companies they invest in. There is little room for emotions like jealousy or the fear of missing out (FOMO). Of course not. And these people investing billions of dollars surely have their eye on the ball, right?
Alibaba eyes logistics growth in LatAm as China commerce slows
Alibaba’s e-commerce business in China has been hurt by a combination of a cooling economy and aggressive rivals like Pinduoduo. For the first time, the firm didn’t disclose the sales tally for its annual “Singles Day” shopping festival, which fell on November 11 and used to come with a Super Bowl-like gala featuring pop idols and Jack Ma himself.
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
