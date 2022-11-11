On Oct. 28 at 11:20 a.m. the Ridgecrest Police Department received a call about the attempted theft of a vehicle from a man at 415 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. Upon arrival, the man told officers that he had an altercation with a female, however he would not give the officers her name. A witness came forward and told officers that a female subject had been seen running southbound through the park with a firearm towards the north side of Saint Ann’s School. The witness also advised the female shot the firearm up into the air while on the south side of the park.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO