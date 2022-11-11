Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov. 14
Occurred on W Moyer Av. Misc info. . Disposition: Information Received. Officer initiated activity at W Bowman Rd, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). Officer initiated activity at S China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Citation. 03:44 TRAFFIC STOP 2211140004. Officer initiated activity at N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest....
SSUSD Board to consider contract
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider approval of a contract with The Wellness Project for virtual psychologists. State and Federal laws and regulations require school districts to assess students who have been referred for special education services in all...
PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day lunch served to local servicemembers
In what is hoped to be the first of many, the Ridgecrest Veterans Advisory Council hosted a lunch at the Senior Center in observation of Veterans Day the following day, Saturday. Nick and Carol Coy, chairpersons and founders of the council, greeted the veterans and their loved ones as they...
Woman arrested after firearm discharge near school zone
On Oct. 28 at 11:20 a.m. the Ridgecrest Police Department received a call about the attempted theft of a vehicle from a man at 415 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. Upon arrival, the man told officers that he had an altercation with a female, however he would not give the officers her name. A witness came forward and told officers that a female subject had been seen running southbound through the park with a firearm towards the north side of Saint Ann’s School. The witness also advised the female shot the firearm up into the air while on the south side of the park.
Bella Sera regains 5-Star status
Bella Sera has once again distinguished itself in the top 10 percent of skilled nursing facilities after being awarded a 5-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare Services. “A 5-star rating is difficult to achieve, even in the best of circumstances, much less during a global pandemic,” said Ashley McQuade, director of nursing at Bella Sera.
