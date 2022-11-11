Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking.
Motley Fool
Why Ammo Stock Is Plunging Today
Ammo matched expectations on earnings, but revenue was well short of consensus as the company tries to ramp up production in a new facility. The company also lowered full-year expectations and faces a number of supply chain headwinds.
Motley Fool
Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming
Rising interest rates have put tremendous pressure on the operation of mortgage REITs. Narrowing margins puts Annaly Capital's 16.4% dividend yield in the danger zone. Decreasing book values and a solid year of net losses put AGNC Investment Corp at risk for a dividend cut.
Motley Fool
Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday
Goldman Sachs released a new forecast for lithium supply and demand this week. For the past couple years, the world has demanded more lithium than producers could supply -- but this is about to change, say analysts. As early as 2023, lithium prices could begin to fall, and by 2025,...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales.
Motley Fool
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
The share price dropped notably after the publication of third-quarter results. The clinical-stage biotech posted a net loss that was quite steep compared to the same quarter the previous year.
Motley Fool
Why Huya Stock Was Rocketing Higher Today
The stock might also be benefiting from improved sentiment around China's struggling economy.
Motley Fool
Why MacroGenics Stock Crushed the Market on Monday
An analyst gets much more bullish on the biotech's shares. He's not the first prognosticator to take a sunnier view of the company.
Motley Fool
Why Renewable Energy Stocks Popped on Tuesday
Interest rates are down big over the past month as inflation becomes less of a worry. Cooling tensions between the U.S. and China are also bullish. For now, this is giving renewable energy stocks a boost.
Motley Fool
Alphabet's Stock Has Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity
Alphabet's advertising revenue grew in Q3 despite strong headwinds.
Motley Fool
Investing in the Stock Market Can Turn $150 Per Week Into $1 Million
Investors should save 15% of their income for retirement, which is about $160 per week for the median worker. Warren Buffett has often recommended an S&P 500 index fund for most investors. Given enough time, $150 per week invested in an S&P 500 index fund could grow into $1 million...
Motley Fool
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
A new inflation reading is giving investors hope the Federal Reserve won't keep raising rates long enough to send the economy into a recession. Lower rates also mean lower costs for Carnival's debt.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are Still Dirt Cheap
United Parcel Service continues to reach its goals and reward shareholders. Chevron is an oil supermajor that can provide a strong passive income stream.
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase a Big Winner After the FTX Scandal?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Motley Fool
Why Amarin Stock Was a Winner Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. A good day for a biotech...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
The Dow Jones is a share price-weighted index, which means the share price of its 30 components, not their market cap, is what influences its value. Three historically rock-solid companies may be at risk of getting the heave-ho from the Dow. Should these companies be removed, a number of logical...
Motley Fool
Why Oatly Group Stock Tasted Sour Today
A pair of prognosticators shaved their price targets on the specialty beverage maker. This came a day after third-quarter results were published.
Motley Fool
Why SVB Financial Stock Was Up 9.2% on Tuesday
Some good economic news was offset by renewed geopolitical tensions. An analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities reiterated his overweight rating and price target for the bank.
Motley Fool
Why This Obscure Inflation Gauge Has Stock Markets Soaring
The Producer Price Index showed signs of easing inflationary pressures. If the PPI prompts the Fed to slow its pace of interest rate hikes, it could lead to further recovery from the bear market.
