foxla.com
Man arrested in connection with Granada Hills overdoses
LOS ANGELES - One man has been arrested in connection with the overdoses of five people in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend according to officials. Ludwin Henriquez, 28, of Granada Hills was arrested Monday and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of...
westsidetoday.com
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
A gun and magazine clip recovered in an arrest of a Culver City armed robbery suspect last week. Photo: Culver City Police Department. Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police. A man was arrested last week for a series of Culver City armed robberies in which...
foxla.com
2 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint on Sixth Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - Police Monday sought the public's help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested
A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pasadena restaurant workers subdue man with knife after he damages nearby business
Employees of a Pasadena restaurant jumped into action and tackled a man with a knife who was acting erratically and causing damage to businesses on the street.
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk
A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time.
Motorist allegedly caught with more than $1M in cocaine near Temecula
A 33-year-old accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars today, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month.
104 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop leads to search warrant at San Bernardino home
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl were seized at a home in San Bernardino after a traffic stop led to a search warrant, authorities said.
KTLA.com
Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother
Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo. Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorne, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in...
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago.
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
foxla.com
Woman found dead in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
Riverside police says burglary ring is targeting homes citywide
According to investigators, since January, groups of men and women have been breaking into residences in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods.
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is arrested on firearm and drug charges
A convicted felon who was allegedly in possession of a modified firearm and narcotics was arrested on Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 10:37 p.m., the Fontana Station watch commander drove through the area of Larch Avenue and Slover Avenue in Bloomington. He observed a vehicle without two working headlights, in violation of the California Vehicle Code, and initiated a traffic stop.
foxla.com
Jury convicts serial speeder who hit woman at nearly 100 mph, never asked if she was ok
SANTA ANA - A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood
Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
