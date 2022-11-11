Election coverage central to D&C's history of local journalism

Dear D&C Subscribers --

The voters have spoken.

By and large, this felt like an election from the 1990s or 1980s. As frenetic as some of the campaigning and social media posts were, voters in New York state and nationwide gave some wins to Republicans and others to Democrats.

In New York, our New York State Team followed closely the Hochul-Zeldin race, examining the candidates and also looking more closely at key issues such as the uncertain impact of bail reform on community crime rates.

Competitive congressional races in the state pretty much tipped toward the Republicans, races our teams of reporters locally and in New York state covered, too.

Covering politics and elections have been central to the Democrat and Chronicle's 189-year history of local journalism. Ditto for other newspapers across New York, including a dozen or so Gannett-owned newspapers downstate and upstate.

Admittedly, the degree of polarization in America in recent years has made such coverage more challenging. And shrinking newsrooms pose hurdles to providing as much coverage as we might.

Yet, in the end, we can see from our online readership of 2022 election coverage that many voters want to turn to a trusted source of facts. If anything, we'll redouble our campaign coverage efforts in 2023 (mainly local races) and in 2024 (a presidential year) as a result.

We appreciate your readership and look to hear your thoughts and ideas on future campaign coverage. Thank you.

Sincerely,