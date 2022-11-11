Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, keys to game against team on a roll

ORCHARD PARK - In a rather surprising development Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills did not elevate quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad which would seem to indicate that Josh Allen could actually play against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

As they say, big news if true.

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the loss last week to the Jets, then didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday and all signs were pointing to him ceding the start to backup Case Keenum.

Sign up for the Bills Blast newsletter Delivered straight to your inbox, additional Bills analysis, insight, stats, quotes and team history from Sal Maiorana

However, Allen was listed as a limited participant in Friday’s practice, and in the final injury report of the week he was ruled questionable for the game, leaving open the door for him to potentially play. That still didn't seem likely until Saturday when Barkley was left on the practice squad.

Now, this doesn’t guarantee that Allen will play, but without Barkley being called up, the Bills have to dress Keenum and Allen, and if Allen is deemed good enough to play in case Keenum gets hurt, you’d have to assume the Bills will start him.

No one but Allen truly knows how his elbow feels, but it sure seemed like the type of injury the Bills would not want to mess around with seeing as it’s to his quarter-billion dollar right arm. All week, it felt like the prudent move would be to allow him time to heal, especially since they’re playing an NFC opponent and still have half a season and the postseason in front of them.

If he doesn’t play, it will be the first game he has missed since midway through his rookie year when he suffered a similar injury to his elbow and missed four games. Again, we won’t know who’s playing until the Bills take the field in pregame warmup. If it ends up being Keenum, can he step in and guide the Bills to victory over a 7-1 Minnesota team?

Here’s my preview of the game:

What the Buffalo Bills need to do on offense: Everyone must step up

If Allen plays, then it should be business as usual for the Bills offense. So let's consider the possibility that it's Keenum, and if so, what has to happen is that he can’t do it alone; he’s going to need the collective offense to perhaps enjoy its best day of the season in order to beat the Vikings. Allen does so much on his own in terms of making throws that few QBs can attempt, running the ball, or escaping pressure to make a play. None of those things are in Keenum’s repertoire.

He’s a game manager type of QB, one who will understand the game plan and know what needs to be done. He’ll be able to read Minnesota’s defense, and if things go well he’ll be able to move the ball. But that’s only going to happen if Stefon Diggs − his old running mate from their days together in Minnesota − continues to play at an All-Pro level the way he has, while players like Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox do much more than they have to date.

It would also be nice if the running game can actually do something productive without Allen inflating the numbers. Devin Singletary and maybe even James Cook and Nyheim Hines have to help take some of the burden off Keenum who can’t be expected to win this game throwing the ball 40 times. That can happen either on handoffs, or short passes, which is why I think Hines will have an expanded role to help get the ball out of Keenum’s hand quicker.

Buffalo’s offense, even with Allen playing at an MVP candidate level, has sputtered for longer stretches this season than anyone would have imagined. Allen has piled up yards through the air, but the Bills have topped 30 points only three times and in both of their losses they were held in the teens.

If Keenum is the guy, Ken Dorsey has to figure out a way to get others besides Diggs more involved in a game plan that will be closely scrutinized come Sunday night. Allen can make any offensive coordinator look great, but now Dorsey has to earn his stripes crafting a plan that Keenum can execute successfully.

What the Buffalo Bills need to do on defense: Carry the day

The Bills’ defense has been very good for most of the season, save for a couple of letdowns along the way. Sunday would be an opportune time - regardless of who Buffalo's QB is - to really rise up and put forth a great performance.

The Vikings’ offense has some big names, but it hasn’t been overly dynamic. WR Justin Jefferson has been to them what Diggs has been to the Bills − far and away the most dangerous and effective player. But the supporting cast around QB Kirk Cousins has been good, not great.

RB Dalvin Cook − James’ older brother − is one of the best in the NFL and he’s averaging 4.6 yards per attempt and has 16 runs of at least 10 yards which ranks 12th in the NFL. Controlling Cook is a must because if he gets rolling the way the Jets’ got rolling last week, and the Packers the week before that, that’s a problem for the Bills.

A porous run defense would allow Cousins to use play action which he has done about 31% of his dropbacks and has completed 69.1% of his attempts with seven TDs. Is that good? Yeah when you see Allen has used play-action about 25% of the time and completed 68.8% with eight TDs.

LB Matt Milano will be back and that’s huge, but S Jordan Poyer and DE Greg Rousseau are already ruled out, CB Kaiir Elam id doubtful, and if LB Tremaine Edmunds joins them, that’s trouble for the pass coverage, especially against a team that also has WR Adam Thielen and TE T.J. Hockenson.

Bills vs Vikings: News and notes to know

▶ The Bills are seeking their seventh straight regular-season home victory, which would be the longest since they won 15 straight across the 1990 and 1991 seasons.

▶ If Von Miller records a sack, it would move him into 19th place on the all-time NFL list and past Robert Mathis, who had 123 in his career.

▶ The Vikings have scored 70 points in the fourth quarter, fifth-most in the league, and a big reason why they have four fourth-quarter comeback victories this season.

▶ Hockenson became the first player since 1960 to have nine receptions or more in his first game with a team after being traded during the season.

▶ DT Harrison Phillips will be returning to Buffalo for the first time since he signed with the Vikings in the offseason. He has built on last year’s success and has 13 tackles and two sacks.

▶ The Vikings edge rushing duo of Za’Darius Smith (8.5 sacks) and Danielle Hunter (5) is a concern for the Bills. Those two have also combined for 79 pressures. By comparison Miller and Rousseau have combined for 52 pressures.

Sal’s prediction: Buffalo Bills 24, Minnesota Vikings 20

We have been told by so-called experts all across the NFL landscape that the Bills have the best top-to-bottom roster in the league. Well, if that’s truly the case, and Keenum has to play, then they should still be able to find a way, at home, to defeat the Vikings.

Yes, not having Allen would be a monumental loss, and not having Poyer, Rousseau, Elam and possibly Edmunds and Tre’Davious White (again) cuts deep into the roster’s overall effectiveness. But this is the type of test the Bills need to pass if we’re going to take their Super Bowl hopes seriously. The best teams find a way to win these games.

Injuries are a major part of the NFL; every team has them, some more than others. The Bills had great injury fortune the past two seasons and now things have turned the other way and this has been a brutal season to date. Still, I think they can get it done against a Vikings team with a questionable 7-1 record accomplished by winning six games against teams with sub-.500 records, and one against a Miami team that did not have Tua Tagovailoa.

Buffalo Bills schedule/results 2022

Thur. 9/8 at Rams, W 31-10

Mon. 9/19 vs. Titans, W 41-7

Sun. 9/25 at Dolphins, L 19-21

Sun. 10/2 at Ravens, W 23-20

Sun. 10/9 vs. Steelers, W 38-3

Sun. 10/16 at Chiefs, W 24-20

Sun. 10/23 Bye week

Sun. 10/30 vs. Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Sun. 11/6 at Jets, L 17-20

Sun. 11/13 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Sun. 11/20 vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Thur. 11/24 at Lions, 12:30 p.m.

Thur. 12/1 at Patriots, 8:15 p.m.

Sun. 12/11 vs Jets, 1 p.m.

Sun. 12/18, vs. Dolphins, TBD

Sat. 12/24 at Bears, 1 p.m.

Mon. 1/2 at Bengals, 8:30 p.m.

Sun. 1/8 vs. Patriots, TBD

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana .To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, keys to game against team on a roll