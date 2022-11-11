ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

CBS 42

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The victim was identified as James L. Caudle, 72.  Alabama State Troopers said Caudle was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Caudle was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital by helicopter, where he later succumbed to his injuries.   The crash occurred on County Road 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Cullman city limits in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.   
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting

A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
ARDMORE, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County

One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Teenager dies from Decatur crash injuries

One of four teenagers involved in a Saturday night crash in Decatur has died. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers and Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash about 11:37 p.m. near 8th Street SW and 21st Avenue SW. Police said four people...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Leighton woman dies after being injured in Colbert County wreck

A Leighton woman who was injured in a crash Thursday night in Colbert County has died. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 20-year-old Destiny M. Greenwood was traveling along County Line Road, about 15 miles south of Leighton, when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and hit a utility pole.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

