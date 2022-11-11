Read full article on original website
Terrible: Shop in Killeen, Texas Broken Into On Veteran’s Day
Local business in Central Texas will always be important. Not only is it a part of what makes Texas the state we all know and love, but it's pretty neat to see residents who start something new in our area. Unfortunately, there will always be others who want to take...
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
KWTX
City of Killeen to open warming centers
KILEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen and the Killeen Housing Authority have partnered to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday. Dinner will be served at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Moss Rose Center at 1103 E Ave. E and t will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 7 a.m. the next day.
KWTX
Waco pilot witnessed warplanes crash at Dallas airshow
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The aviation community remains in shock over Saturday’s tragic airshow crash in Dallas. A Waco-based pilot who was at the show with his family when the warplanes collided says it was surreal. “You honestly don’t fully comprehend that this is real, this is so incomprehensible,”...
This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
This is the coldest night ever recorded in Texas history.
KWTX
Central Texas woman who killed husband she believed to be possessed to remain in mental hospital
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former McLennan County woman who killed her husband 27 years ago because she thought he was an “espionage spy” and possessed by a cult member’s body will remain in a mental hospital for further treatment, a judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Susan Kelly...
KWTX
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
KWTX
Texas’ nursing homes are missing something: nurses
LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — Robert Lozoya started a recent shift as a nurse manager for Carillon, Lubbock’s biggest senior home, at 7 a.m. For the next 12 hours, he triaged his duties, picking up the slack for the nurses who did not show up for work. He made sure patients didn’t choke on their lunch, treated wounds and fielded a myriad of calls to doctors, families and pharmacies.
fox44news.com
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
KWTX
Killeen Police Department investigating 19th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the murder Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane in in reference to a shooting victim.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
fox44news.com
Texas Recycles Day event coming to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday. The event will take place from...
KWTX
Austin resident win $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch game
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin-area resident has claimed the $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Money. The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store at 18810 Highway 290 E. (Building 2-201) in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. “This was the second of four top...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
