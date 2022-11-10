SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)

