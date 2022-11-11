Drew Hancherick has joined VF Law’s Lake Oswego office as an associate. He will serve the firm’s real estate, land use and environmental practices. Hancherick will assist VF Law’s team as it represents clients with real estate and business sale agreements, boundary disputes, property line adjustments, contractual parameters, environmental implications, and general civil litigation. He previously served as a law clerk at the firm. Hancherick has a Juris Doctor from Lewis & Clark Law School and a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications from Elon University. He is a member of the Oregon State Bar.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO