fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn schools bans 2 novels, restricts another after book review meeting
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Books like Red, White, and Royal Blue which contain LGBTQ themes and romance were selected among the novels by the Dearborn School District that should be removed from its library's shelves. So was the book Push, a novel about a teenager who struggles with sexual...
fox2detroit.com
Pumachug in Clawson announces permanent closure
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A little over two years after opening, Pumachug in Clawson has closed. The gastropub opened in the midst of the Covid pandemic at 14 Mile and Main. Its closure was shared Tuesday on Facebook, though no reason was given. Customers who ordered Thanksgiving dinners will...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Tree Lighting. Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Campus Martius Park...
fox2detroit.com
Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
fox2detroit.com
2022 Detroit Tree Lighting: What to know before you head to Campus Martius on Friday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Christmas tree in Campus Martius will be lit for the season Friday. Santa will count down the moments until the thousands of lights on the Norway spruce are lit. When is the Detroit Tree Lighting?. The event is from 5 p.m. until midnight on Friday,...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
fox2detroit.com
Children's Tylenol shortages reported; doctors offer alternative remedies for kids
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - As we near the peak of cold and flu season, more and more families are going to be looking for Children's Tylenol - and you might have a hard time finding it. Reports from across the country have surfaced that the popular medication is...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park opens for the season this week
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The lights go on this week at the Wayne County Lightfest. Every year, more than 100,000 lights are set up in Hines Park. This year's fest kicks off with a celebration at Merriman Hollow Park at 7651 N. Merriman Rd. at 6 p.m. Thursday. The...
fox2detroit.com
2 books removed from Dearborn schools • Dixon and DePerno eye GOP chair • Student arrested after threat
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Books like Red, White, and Royal Blue which contain LGBTQ themes and romance were selected among the novels by the Dearborn School District that should be removed from its library's shelves. So was the book Push, a novel about a teenager who struggles with sexual assault...
fox2detroit.com
Farmington's snowboard star Brian Rice appears in newest Warren Miller movie 'Daymaker'
Not every person gets to check off a life goal, but for 17-year-old Michigan native Brian Rice, one of his dreams came to fruition this week. That's his name on the marquee of Farmington Civic Theatre. the red carpet is for him.
fox2detroit.com
Local Snowboarder Stars in Warren Miller Movie
Farmington Michigan native Brian Rice moves closer to his dream of becoming an Olympic snowboarder. He was recently featured in the Warren Miller movie, Daymaker. In this Weather or Not, we catch up to FlyinBrian at his movie premier.
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
fox2detroit.com
FOX 2 Detroit announces partnership with Woodward Sports Network
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE By: Fox 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network. As social media and all things digital continue to be an important part of any successful marketing campaign, FOX 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will truly redefine the landscape of multimedia. FOX 2 will start airing weekly broadcast segments during Sunday morning’s Lions GameDay LIVE featuring Woodward Sports Network and its premiere talent lineup. This new segment will offer in-depth insight leading into game time that will excite viewers and fans with a fresh and innovative approach. FOX 2 will also start streaming Woodward Sports Network’s #1 show, Ermanni and Edwards, LIVE Monday through Friday from 2pm to 4pm on FOX2Detroit.com and the FOX 2 mobile app.
fox2detroit.com
Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus. Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects...
fox2detroit.com
ATF agents train for encounters with armed people
ATF agents in Detroit trained Tuesday for how to respond when someone is armed. During the training, they wore body cameras for the first time as they work to be prepared for real world situations.
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man accused of trying to support ISIS for years
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A United States national is accused of trying to provide support to ISIS for years. According to federal authorities, Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, formerly of Westland, tried to help the organization between late 2011 and October 2017. He knew that ISIS was a terror organization...
