Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pumachug in Clawson announces permanent closure

CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A little over two years after opening, Pumachug in Clawson has closed. The gastropub opened in the midst of the Covid pandemic at 14 Mile and Main. Its closure was shared Tuesday on Facebook, though no reason was given. Customers who ordered Thanksgiving dinners will...
CLAWSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Tree Lighting. Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Campus Martius Park...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Local Snowboarder Stars in Warren Miller Movie

Farmington Michigan native Brian Rice moves closer to his dream of becoming an Olympic snowboarder. He was recently featured in the Warren Miller movie, Daymaker. In this Weather or Not, we catch up to FlyinBrian at his movie premier.
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

FOX 2 Detroit announces partnership with Woodward Sports Network

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE By: Fox 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network. As social media and all things digital continue to be an important part of any successful marketing campaign, FOX 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will truly redefine the landscape of multimedia. FOX 2 will start airing weekly broadcast segments during Sunday morning’s Lions GameDay LIVE featuring Woodward Sports Network and its premiere talent lineup. This new segment will offer in-depth insight leading into game time that will excite viewers and fans with a fresh and innovative approach. FOX 2 will also start streaming Woodward Sports Network’s #1 show, Ermanni and Edwards, LIVE Monday through Friday from 2pm to 4pm on FOX2Detroit.com and the FOX 2 mobile app.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland man accused of trying to support ISIS for years

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A United States national is accused of trying to provide support to ISIS for years. According to federal authorities, Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, formerly of Westland, tried to help the organization between late 2011 and October 2017. He knew that ISIS was a terror organization...
WESTLAND, MI

