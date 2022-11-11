Read full article on original website
Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance and Royal Group enter into a joint venture
Binance and Royal Group have formed a joint venture to advance the blockchain industry in Cambodia. The companies hope to position Cambodia at the forefront of technological innovation in the region. At every stage of the process, Binance and Royal Group hope to strengthen their already-strong partnership. The ultimate aim is to expand financial inclusion in Cambodia.
RideApart
Brembo To Help Startups Through Its New Venture Capital Arm
Brembo, a name that is synonymous with making really fast things stop, launched a new firm called Brembo Ventures, a venture capitalist arm that will help startups that have innovative solutions that are worth looking into. The new firm will strategically invest, at a global level, “in the best technology...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Tyson Foods CFO’s arrest is a ‘critical moment’ for corporate governance at the company
John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods; speaks on stage during The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Being new on the job as...
Essence
Diddy Creates The Largest Black Owned Cannabis Company In The World
The billionaire has acquired assets in 3 states from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care creating "the first minority-owned, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis brand." Sean Diddy Combs is adding to his long list of wins. In a news release shared with ESSENCE, it was announced the hip-hop mogul made an entry...
Macy’s To Invest $30 Million Over 5 Years To Support Minority-Owned Retail Businesses, Entrepreneurs
Macy’s, the largest department store in the United States, announced it will invest $30 million over the next five years to support minority-owned businesses in retail. The New York Times reports Macy’s is working with Momentus Capital to invest the money into three funding channels that will support businesses in retail run by underrepresented groups. According to Macy’s, the total financing for the programs will equal $200 million.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
crowdfundinsider.com
London Office Expands Wealthtech Addepar’s European Business Operations
After expansive growth in both client base and product offerings, Addepar is pleased to announce “the continued growth of their European presence.”. The opening of their London office “follows last year’s expansion in Edinburgh.”. CEO Eric Poirier said:. “We’re excited to see this addition to our office...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker advice, managing remote teams, pitch deck teardown
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced the first major job cuts in its history this week, eliminating 11,000 jobs. Like Twitter, Stripe, Brex, Lyft, Netflix and other tech firms based in the Bay Area, many of the employees impacted are immigrants here on worker visas. An unexpected layoff introduces an...
disruptmagazine.com
Want Your Business to Build an Image? Call Pristine Advisers
A business can make huge profits, but not without a good reputation. Building a reputation is important, and it does not get built overnight. Moreover, it requires efforts to win the trust of people and prove that you are here to provide them excellent value for their money. The same...
sciencetimes.com
Hughes Marino Exec Unpacks the Booming Life Science Industry
The life science sector, long burgeoning as a formidable economic and social force, took on new momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating geographic pockets of economic activity when many industry verticals in the United States, such as retail and entertainment, were in a state of stasis in 2020 and well into 2021.
AdWeek
Awareness Isn't Cutting It for Cannabis Anymore
Today’s cannabis retail landscape—defined by striking consumer brands and increasingly mainstream marketing strategies—is nearly unrecognizable compared to the industry’s earliest innings. However, as more adult-use states reach a point of market saturation, cannabis brands must learn to holistically reach their target audiences to maintain and grow market share.
crowdfundinsider.com
YouWrk, which Offers Stripe powered Recruitment Solutions, Raises Over £143K via Crowdcube
YouWrk, which claims it is recruitment that “works for everyone,” blending the “best” of digital and human, with Stripe-powered technology and “hands on account management,” has raised 95% (£143,344.58) of its £150,000 target from 87 investors with 9 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Mishcon De Reya-Associated Firm Brings In New Hong Kong Team
Karas, a law practice, began its association with international law firm Mishcon de Reya last year. It is widening its capabilities in Asia for private client work. Law firm Karas in association with Mishcon de Reya is growing its contentious and non-contentious private client capabilities. It has appointed new partner Jonathan Mok and his team to join its Hong Kong office.
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Sustainability Considerations for Transportation Leaders
Did you know carbon and greenhouse gas emissions have increased by over 16,300% over the last 170 years? That’s 4.4 times faster than the rate of U.S. inflation. Transportation makes up 27% of the world’s total emissions – the single largest contributor - prompting the SEC to signal Scope 3 emissions reporting as a requirement for all public companies by 2025. This means CEOs and CFOs of all publicly traded companies now have to ensure they have a strategy for capturing, reporting and (ideally) improving transportation emissions.
bitpinas.com
PDAX-Backed Web3 Accelerator Archipelago Labs Launches
Philippine-based startup accelerator firm Archipelago Labs, also known as A-Labs, announced entrance to the web3 industry to soon “invest and accelerate the growth of the most promising startups and talents in the Philippines’ Web3 ecosystem.”. A-Labs says it wants to back startups and founders through investment funding, advisory...
maritime-executive.com
Innovations in Decarbonization and Digitalization at SNIC 2022
Singapore and Norway are leading the way – SNIC 2022 is a call to action for maritime decarbonization. Our ambition is to make Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2022 the most valuable conference in Singapore on maritime & offshore decarbonization and digitalization. NBAS, The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and...
protocol.com
Meta, Twitter, and Stripe engineers wanted: Laid-off tech workers have a job opportunity in climate tech
Laid-off tech workers: There’s a potentially lucrative opportunity waiting for you in climate tech, if you want it. That’s the message the burgeoning industry is sending to many of those affected by the massive layoffs at major tech companies like Meta, Twitter, and Stripe in recent weeks. Former...
