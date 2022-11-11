Read full article on original website
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors
Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
Cardinals: Former MLB GM calls Jordan Walker a superstar for 2023
Cardinals’ Jordan Walker has caught the eye of those nationally and could be a superstar as early as 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals are on the hunt for a big bat to add to their lineup in 2023, and former MLB GM Jim Bowden believes that top prospect Jordan Walker will be that next season.
Cardinals: Trade proposals for rumored catcher targets
Linked to a variety of catchers on the trade market, here are proposals that St. Louis could make. With the catcher position being the number one target for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason, many are speculated that the best place to acquire the heir to Yadier Molina is on the trade market.
Justin Verlander has several teams other than Astros on his list
Justin Verlander might ultimately re-sign with the Astros, but the veteran ace is going to maximize his earnings in free agency. Houston Astros fans hoping for a quick resolution to Justin Verlander’s free agency are set to be disappointed. The 39-year-old right-hander knows other teams are interested in his services and is set to turn that leverage into a lucrative contract.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Fans will hate latest MLB Insider prediction
Free agent catcher Willson Contreras is widely expected to decline the $19.65MM qualifying offer that was extended to him by the Chicago Cubs before the deadline for the decision at 3 pm CT this afternoon and the move will formally put a close to the final chapter of Contreras' time with the Cubs' organization.
Chicago Cubs News: Four Prospects added to 40-man roster
As anticipated, Tuesday proved to be very active for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs officially received word from catcher Willson Contreras that he will be declining the $19.65MM qualifying offer that was extended to him by the team and he now officially becomes a free agent. The Cubs also connected with the Tampa Bay Rays on a trade that saw the team acquire utility infielder Miles Mastrobuoni for a class-A pitching prospect.
MLB free agency grades: Angels get aggressive to upgrade pitching
The Los Angeles Angels added another starting pitcher to their rotation, stealing Tyler Anderson from the Dodgers. The temperature officially rose in the MLB Hot Stove season on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One of the biggest moves of the day was first baseman Anthony Rizzo re-signing with the New York Yankees. But shortly before that, an All-Star starting pitcher officially went off the market.
Miami Marlins trade with Tampa Bay Rays, DFA Lewin Diaz in series of roster moves
The Miami Marlins made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday ahead of MLB’s deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.
Cubs News: A busy day, free agency expectations, and more
Tuesday figures to be an important day for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball as it represents both the deadline for players that received a qualifying offer to decide whether or not to accept the offer by 3 pm CT this afternoon as well as the deadline for teams to add any Rule 5 draft eligible prospects to the 40-man roster in order to keep them under team control.
Steinbrenner met with Judge, says 'we've got a good thing'
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back. “I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting. Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner said he approved general manager Brian Cashman making the offer public since he thought it would leak out. Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn’t restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge.
Cubs Rumors: Jose Abreu Chances strengthen with latest Astros rumor
More Houston Astros rumors have begun to swirl today involving the Chicago Cubs, with Ken Rosenthal reporting on former Cubs' beloved first baseman, Anthony Rizzo being a priority for the defending World Series champions. In essence, this move should be no surprise to Cubs as Rizzo probably wasn't returning to the Cubs, and he would fill a great need for the Astros.
