Peru High School quarterback Zach O'Connell has record-setting day in 44-16 win over Massena Central
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Peru High School football’s 44-16 win over Massena Central High School will be remembered as the win that got them to the New York high school football regional finals. Another memory that Nighthawk fans will remember is their senior quarterback setting the record for most single-season passing touchdowns in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC). For the accolade, he praises his teammates for his success.
Saranac Central High School football falls in opening regional playoff against Gouverneur Central, 14-3
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. — Saranac High School football played tough defense all night, but three points was not enough in an opening New York regional playoff match against Gouverneur Central High School. Both teams remained scoreless after the first half, but Saranac started to get their offense going at the...
UVM to launch training program for teachers specializing in youth at-risk
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow the University of Vermont to launch a new program to teach the teachers of tomorrow to work with youth at risk of emotional behavioral disorders. The funding will go toward Project Resiliency, which officials...
Super Senior: Doug Martin
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Doug Martin is all about precision. He’s been a machinist for 52 years at GW Plastics in Bethel, now part of the international company, Nolato. “Nolato is the sixth owner of GW. I’ve worked for all six owners,” Martin said Laughs)) Now...
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
New York GI practice to become part of UVM Health Network
Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors on Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington, according to a Nov. 11 report from local news station The Sun. Plattsburgh physicians Eugene Cassone, MD, and John Homer, MD, will...
With its bond approved, Burlington school district shifts focus to the Statehouse for aid
The Legislature set aside $32 million earlier this year to deal with PCBs in schools but has not directed where the money will go. Burlington school officials plan to make the case that $22 million should go toward Burlington High School. Read the story on VTDigger here: With its bond approved, Burlington school district shifts focus to the Statehouse for aid.
Rice Memorial High School Stunt Nite
Rice Memorial High School’s Stunt Nite will be staged at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington later this month. Students from the Catholic high school in South Burlington will perform. “The majority, if not all, of Rice students participate in Stunt Nite! It’s a big deal...
New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury
A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
Project engineers Hart, LeClair join ReArch Company
ReArch Company(link is external) recently welcomed project engineers Austin Hart and Sarah LeClair to the South Burlington-based construction management firm. Working with ReArch’s project managers, the pair will be responsible for controlling the flow of information between the field staff and the design team. Hart brings nearly a decade...
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
Plattsburgh’s bond rating boosted
Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the city of Plattsburgh’s bond rating. Moody’s boosted the city’s issuer and general obligation limited tax ratings to A3, reflecting a stable outlook and ability to repay debt. In a statement, Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest said, “Over the last two years...
Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up
Wild game processors point to changes in hunting regulations for the spike, but state officials are skeptical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up.
