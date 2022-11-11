Read full article on original website
da chairs
4d ago
So Rodgers retires, raiders cut Carr and he signs with the packers and devante wants to comeback to GB, what a full circle that could be
harry colyer
3d ago
AR HAS PLANTY IN DA TANK IF U THINK HE IS DONE YA DONT KNOW HE IS JUST UPSET NO offensive line no chemistry with his receivers he will be fine as for him Rogers even if he goes to another team he will go to one that is a good quarterback away from the Super Bowl making the Super Bowl
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45
The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture
Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos
Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend. Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well. "Gisele Bündchen...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. expects to sign with a team by the end of the month
Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams -- which includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers -- as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rumors have been swirling...
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
