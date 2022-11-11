ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs

South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten

The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
Did Eagles’ ‘uncharacteristic’ ability to stop the Commanders on 3rd down give blueprint of how to beat them?

PHILADELPHIA – It was loud in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, with the crowd trying to rally around the Eagles defense with 1:45 to go in the game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were down 26-21 and were facing a third and seven, looking to get the ball back to the offense with the hopes of engineering a game-winning drive.
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?

PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)

The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday

The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
