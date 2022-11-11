Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs
South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
Eagles’ gashed on 3rd down, run defense leaky in 32-21 loss to Commanders, their 1st of season | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles entered Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders as heavy favorites. After all, they were 8-0, had 11 days off, and faced a Commanders team that they handled 24-8 in Week 3. However, as they found themselves walking off the field at halftime down...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten
The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
Rutgers men’s soccer wins historic Big Ten Tournament title over Indiana
After two-and-a-half decades spent careening between scratching the surface of success and plummeting to previously unreached depths, Rutgers men’s soccer is back where it spent its glory days: on top of a podium. Behind goals from midfielder Matthew Acosta, forward Ola Maeland and freshman Ian Abbey, along with five...
Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert for ‘extended time’ | Who could step in and contribute
PHILADELPHIA – It only takes one play to change the complexion of a season, and the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert found that out in Monday night’s game against the Commanders. Goedert ran a route in the fourth quarter and caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts....
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Ex-Cowboys defensive lineman: Eagles remain team to beat in NFC East
Monday night was tough for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. The undefeated season was over. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But just because they have a notch on the loss column...
Did Eagles’ ‘uncharacteristic’ ability to stop the Commanders on 3rd down give blueprint of how to beat them?
PHILADELPHIA – It was loud in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, with the crowd trying to rally around the Eagles defense with 1:45 to go in the game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were down 26-21 and were facing a third and seven, looking to get the ball back to the offense with the hopes of engineering a game-winning drive.
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)
The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown makes a promise after ‘humbling’ loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks ago, A.J. Brown was taunting the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, ticking off his touchdown catches with one, two, three fingers as he stood — grinning — in the end zone after wrestling the ball away in double coverage. On Monday night, the Washington Commanders...
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
Here are Giants’ chances of winning NFC East after Eagles lose to Commanders
The NFC East just got a whole lot more interesting. The Commanders on Monday night upset the Eagles, 32-21, in Philadelphia. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So while the Eagles still lead the division, at 8-1, their advantage over the Giants is just one game. The Giants...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0