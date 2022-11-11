When the acclaimed chocolatier William Curley visited our restaurant Poco, in Bristol, we created a chocolate feast that included a pain perdu to use up our stale bread and served with lashings of chocolate sauce. We serve wholemeal sourdough at Poco, , and its malty nature works surprisingly well with chocolate. I’ve given the chocolate custard extra punch with the addition of a teaspoon of spent coffee grounds, which are a surprisingly useful byproduct that’s full of aroma, flavour and caffeine; I like to sneak them into recipes whenever I can.

2 DAYS AGO