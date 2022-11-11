ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

NCCU, Duke move to top three in Week 12 of WRAL's Power Rankings

North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 12, with the NC Central Eagles moving up to number two in the state after winning the MEAC over the weekend according to our voters. Duke moves up to the top three after losses from NC State and Wake Forest from this past weekend. Here is this week's new Top 10.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke's defense ready for No. 6 Kansas

Jon Scheyer pushed defense from the first workouts after taking over at Duke. A week after his debut, he'll get a look at how that unit performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic, a fixture of college basketball’s early season schedule for more than a decade.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Liberty wins 79-63 over North Carolina Central

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty beat North Carolina Central 79-63 on Monday night. McGhee added three steals for the Flames (2-1). Brody Peebles shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Shiloh Robinson recorded eight points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0

CHICAGO — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Bulls manager will join Rays as 3B coach

Durham, N.C. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Monday that Durham Bulls manager Brady Williams will join the staff to serve as the third base coach starting at the beginning of the 2023 season. Williams joins Rays manager Kevin Cash, who played for the Durham Bulls during the 2005-2006 season.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Tuesday closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. The road was closed until 6 a.m., and traffic was being diverted onto New Bern Avenue.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members

RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom

SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
SANFORD, NC
