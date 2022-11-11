Read full article on original website
NCCU, Duke move to top three in Week 12 of WRAL's Power Rankings
North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 12, with the NC Central Eagles moving up to number two in the state after winning the MEAC over the weekend according to our voters. Duke moves up to the top three after losses from NC State and Wake Forest from this past weekend. Here is this week's new Top 10.
Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke's defense ready for No. 6 Kansas
Jon Scheyer pushed defense from the first workouts after taking over at Duke. A week after his debut, he'll get a look at how that unit performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic, a fixture of college basketball’s early season schedule for more than a decade.
Liberty wins 79-63 over North Carolina Central
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty beat North Carolina Central 79-63 on Monday night. McGhee added three steals for the Flames (2-1). Brody Peebles shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Shiloh Robinson recorded eight points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.
Drake Maye remembers former high school teammate Devin Chandler after tragic shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
'If you don't think a game's important, try to lose it:' Mack Brown talks finishing the season strong on The Adam Gold Show
North Carolina's football coach Mack Brown joined Adam Gold in the studio Monday to talk finishing the season strong after some games that he said shouldn't be as close as they've been. A few weeks ago, Brown said they could have one of the worst defenses in the league, but...
NC Central Defeats Norfolk State, 48-14, to Clinch MEAC Championship, Trip to Celebration Bowl
NORFOLK, Va. - North Carolina Central University amassed 548 yards of total offense and junior quarterback Davius Richard accounted for five touchdowns as the Eagles beat Norfolk State, 48-14, to clinch their first MEAC championship in six years and earn the conference's bid to the Celebration Bowl. Richard completed 22-of-31...
Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0
CHICAGO — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
Bulls manager will join Rays as 3B coach
Durham, N.C. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Monday that Durham Bulls manager Brady Williams will join the staff to serve as the third base coach starting at the beginning of the 2023 season. Williams joins Rays manager Kevin Cash, who played for the Durham Bulls during the 2005-2006 season.
New low-fare airline at RDU offers flights to New Orleans, New England
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A new low-fare airline, Breeze Airways, will join Raleigh-Durham International Airport in early 2023. Breeze is the fourth new airline to announce service at RDU this year, joined Icelandair, Avelo and Bahamasair. The airline will fly travelers nonstop from RDU to Hartford, Connecticut; New Orleans and...
Future of North Hills could be decided in final Raleigh City Council meeting before new leaders take seats
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Hills could look very different in the next few years. A developer on Tuesday will make a new offer to the Raleigh City Council in a push to approve a much-debated rezoning. Kane Realty wants to rezone land within the shopping center to build taller...
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
Two killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Tuesday closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. The road was closed until 6 a.m., and traffic was being diverted onto New Bern Avenue.
Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
Woman dies after being hit by SUV while crossing Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman died from being hit by an SUV while crossing a Raleigh street on Tuesday morning. Raleigh police said Sarah Meilike, 38, was walking across Wilmington Street near Chapanoke Road around 8:40 from west to east in a crosswalk. Police found that Meilike had a...
Multiple people injured in reported fight, stabbing near downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported fight and stabbing on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a fight in the 100 block of Glenwood Ave., near West Jones Street, where they found multiple people with stab wounds.
3 people, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
Two men wanted after woman shot, car riddled with bullets in Harnett County
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. — Harnett County deputies are looking for two men they believe are behind a shooting Monday afternoon near the corner of Lemuel Black and Anderson Creek School roads. Deputies said Cor’darius La’mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher, both 25 and of Raeford, fired shots from a Dodge Charger...
Wake County deputies searching for missing 9-year-old boy
WENDELL, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 9-year-old boy. The sheriff's office said Bentley Stancil left his home on Tuesday morning on Outrigger Drive in Wendell, walking to the bus stop at Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive. Stancil did not get on the...
Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom
SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
Man accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd to plead guilty to federal gun charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One of two brothers charged in the Aug. 11 shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd will plead guilty to federal gun charges. In addition to being charged with Byrd's murder, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo faces federal charges of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
