Illinois State

13 Illinois lottery players win big money in historic Powerball drawing

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y610o_0j7ZuPrw00

There are 13 Illinois lottery players who won big after the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing earlier this week.

Two players matched four numbers and the Powerball and added the game’s Power Play feature to win $100,000 each.

$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Nov. 8 at the 7-Eleven, 1680 Montgomery Road in Aurora
  • Nov. 8 at the Speedway, 12 South Randall Road in North Aurora

Eleven players who matched four numbers and the Powerball won $50,000 each.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Nov. 8 at the 7-Eleven, 6301 Main Street in Downers Grove
  • Nov. 8 at the Ardmore Food & Liquor, 1638 Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park
  • Nov. 8 at the Circle K, 755 South Belt West in Belleville
  • Nov. 8 at the Ed’s Way Food Mart, 946 Beloit Avenue in Forest Park
  • Nov. 8 at the Lucky Gasoline, 1469 South Randall Road in Algonquin
  • Nov. 8 at the Montrose BP, 3201 West Montrose Avenue in Chicago
  • Nov. 8 at the Palatine Oil Inc., 802 West Pataltine Road in Palatine
  • Nov. 8 at the Thorntons, 1330 South Neltnor Boulevard in West Chicago
  • Nov. 8 at the Thorntons, 110 Devon Avenue in Wood Dale
  • 2 tickets purchased on Nov. 8 on the Illinois Lottery website
Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

According to the Illinois Lottery, each retailer who sold winning tickets receives a 1% selling bonus of the prize amount.

Which state lottery caused Monday’s Powerball delay?

If you have a winning ticket, the Illinois lottery said you have one year to claim your prize.

The lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize.

Community Policy