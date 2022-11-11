13 Illinois lottery players win big money in historic Powerball drawing
There are 13 Illinois lottery players who won big after the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing earlier this week.
Two players matched four numbers and the Powerball and added the game’s Power Play feature to win $100,000 each.$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Nov. 8 at the 7-Eleven, 1680 Montgomery Road in Aurora
- Nov. 8 at the Speedway, 12 South Randall Road in North Aurora
Eleven players who matched four numbers and the Powerball won $50,000 each.
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Nov. 8 at the 7-Eleven, 6301 Main Street in Downers Grove
- Nov. 8 at the Ardmore Food & Liquor, 1638 Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park
- Nov. 8 at the Circle K, 755 South Belt West in Belleville
- Nov. 8 at the Ed’s Way Food Mart, 946 Beloit Avenue in Forest Park
- Nov. 8 at the Lucky Gasoline, 1469 South Randall Road in Algonquin
- Nov. 8 at the Montrose BP, 3201 West Montrose Avenue in Chicago
- Nov. 8 at the Palatine Oil Inc., 802 West Pataltine Road in Palatine
- Nov. 8 at the Thorntons, 1330 South Neltnor Boulevard in West Chicago
- Nov. 8 at the Thorntons, 110 Devon Avenue in Wood Dale
- 2 tickets purchased on Nov. 8 on the Illinois Lottery website
According to the Illinois Lottery, each retailer who sold winning tickets receives a 1% selling bonus of the prize amount.Which state lottery caused Monday’s Powerball delay?
If you have a winning ticket, the Illinois lottery said you have one year to claim your prize.
